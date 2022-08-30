10 YEARS AGO
August 30, 2012 — Astronauts will abandon the International Space Station, probably in mid-November, if rocket engine problems that doomed a Russian cargo ship last week are not diagnosed and fixed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
August 30, 2012 — Astronauts will abandon the International Space Station, probably in mid-November, if rocket engine problems that doomed a Russian cargo ship last week are not diagnosed and fixed.
Even if unoccupied, the space station can be operated by controllers on the ground indefinitely and would not be in any immediate danger of falling out of orbit.
25 YEARS AGO
August 30, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — As many as five dozen walruses fell to their death this week from high bluffs in the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday.
While this is the third straight year that such deaths have occurred at the same location, biologists remain hard-pressed to explain why. They said the mysterious behavior appears to be unique to this southwestern Alaska spot.
50 YEARS AGO
August 30, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — The production of natural gas on the North Slope may have at least as much value as oil production in the long run, state officials say. Tom Marshall, the State Division of Oil and Gas’ chief petroleum geologist, made the statement during testimony Friday before the legislature’s special pipeline impact committee.
Marshall said a committee of geologists meeting at the Colorado School of Mines recently had estimated that some 375 trillion cubic feet of natural gas lies under the North Slope, both on and offshore.
75 YEARS AGO
August 30, 1947 — Marshall Hoppin, Alaska Airlines head, today counselled the Junior Chamber of Commerce against immediate plans for relocation of Weeks Field. “I do not think that the present traffic would bear the cost of maintaining a new airport,” the airline executive said.
“While the original cost could be met to large extent by Federal aid, the maintenance costs would fall on the operators.” Pointing out that the necessity for another airport was as grave in Fairbanks as in Anchorage, Hoppin advised construction of another strip one-half or one mile south of the present runway.