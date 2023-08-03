August 3, 2013 — Both the Fort Wainwright Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management advised against artillery training during a day of high fire risk this June, but neither recommendation was binding under U.S. Army Alaska procedures. The state Army leadership has decided subsequently to re-evaluate the procedures used to decide whether to green light training during “red flag” conditions when risk of fire is high, said Mqj. Alan Brown, spokesman for Army Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
Brown said it’s too early to say officially whether Army training ignited the 85,000-acre fire, which is still burning but in mop-up mode between Eielson Air Force Base and Chena Hot Springs Road. A field artillery unit was conducting what he described as a “routine” exercise on June 19, the day the fire started in the military’s Yukon Training Area, but an official investigation into the fire’s origin is still in process. Last month, Fort Wainwright garrison commander Col. Ron Johnson told a community meeting in Pleasant Valley that the exercise started the fire.
August 3, 1998 — TOKYO — While much of the industrialized world frets over the “millennium bug” and warns of computers going berserk come the year 2000, Japan is an island of tranquility. Government officials and business executives insist programs for handling the software glitch are quietly under way. Too quietly, critics say. “There is no sense of crisis,” said Takafumi Hamaguchi, chief researcher at Tokio Marine Risk Consulting Co. “I am pessimistic. I think people will just begin to realize it’s too late when the day comes.”
The bug is nothing to shrug at: To economize, early software engineers expressed years with just the final two digits. So when 1999 draws to a close, unfixed computers and embedded circuits in machines won’t know if ifs 2000 or 1900, and they could garble date-sensitive data or even shut down. A vulnerable Japan could become a major global headache. One of the world’s most computerized countries, Japan also is home to the second-largest economy, so a computer crisis here could have painful repercussions elsewhere. Still, the millennium bug doesn’t seem to have set off any alarms in Japan.
August 3, 1973 — The Alaska pipeline bill that won overwhelming (356-60) support in the House last night now goes to conference where the minor differences in the House and Senate right-of-way legislation arc expected to be ironed out in routine fashion.
Rep. John Melcher, D.-Mont, the chairman of the public lands subcommittee that first drafted the House bill, said he does not predict a “long, drawn out conference.” However, he did say there could be some difficulty in convincing the Senate conferees to go along with that section of the House bill that restricts the right-of-way to oil and gas pipelines. The Senate bill opens the right-of-way to oil and gas lines, canals and virtually all other common carriers.
August 3, 1948 — An eight-ship Navy convoy’s race to bring a year’s supplies to the top of the North American continent was blocked today, at least temporarily, by the grinding Arctic ice pack.
Dependent on the 42,000 tons of cargo carried by the fleet are the Navy’s oil exploration bases and native villages on the upper rim of Alaska. The narrow Arctic sea channel was sealed by north winds yesterday less than two weeks after the latest breakup since 1938.
August 3, 1923 — PRESIDENTIAL HEADQUARTERS, Palace Hotel, San Francisco, Aug. 2 — President Harding died instantly and without warning tonight at 7:30 o’clock. Death came to the Chief Executive while he was conversing with members of his family and, according to an official statement issued by his physicians, was apparently due to some brain development, probably an apoplexy.
The first indication that a change had occurred in the condition of Mr. Harding came shortly after 7 o’clock, when Mrs. Harding, personally, opened the door of the suck room and called to those in the corridors to “Find Doctor Boone and others quick.” At that time Mrs. Harding was understood to have been reading to the President, sitting at his bedside with the evening papers and messages of sympathy which had been received during the day.