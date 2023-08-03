10 YEARS AGO

August 3, 2013 — Both the Fort Wainwright Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management advised against artillery training during a day of high fire risk this June, but neither recommendation was binding under U.S. Army Alaska procedures. The state Army leadership has decided subsequently to re-evaluate the procedures used to decide whether to green light training during “red flag” conditions when risk of fire is high, said Mqj. Alan Brown, spokesman for Army Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.