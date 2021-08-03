10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 2011 — A firm has lined up recognizable players as it drafts proposals for a major gold mine north of Fairbanks. International Tower Hill Mines, the company behind the Livengood gold project, has this year added Tom Irwin and Rick Solie to its troupe of managers.
Running the show as project manager is Karl Hanneman, previously an executive at the Pogo Gold Mine east of town. The additions, as the firm put it when announcing Solie’s hiring early this summer, expand its “Fairbanks development team ” to help meet a slate of development goals. The firm said it is focused on “rapid exploration and development” at the Livengood site, which sits 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1996 — JUNEAU — A cruise-ship fire that killed five crewmen is being called a suspicious blaze by investigators, though they said Friday that they had not determined if it was deliberately set.
Investigators have been unable to turn up any evidence pointing to an accidental cause for the laundry-room fire July 27 aboard the Universe Explorer, said Juneau fire chief Charles Lundfelt. The fire, believed to have started in piles of linen, spread to two other decks more quickly than it should have if it were touched off by accident, Lundfelt said.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1971 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Indian Affairs subcommittee has acted on a bill to settle the Native land claims, which Rep. Nick Begich, D-Alaska, said, can be “enthusiastically” supported.
Begich reported that the subcommittee acted today after prodding by him over the last 11 days to reconcile various members in the House on differing opinions about what should be contained in the House version of the bill.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1946 — Leaders of the Paris peace conference voted 12 to 8 today to rotate the conference chairmanship, as urged by the large nations, and then turned to the question of whether a two-thirds vote or a simple majority would decide al issues.
The vote on the chairmanship was the first outright test in the dispute between large and small nations, and was a victory for the United States, China, France, Great Britain and Russia in that French alphabetical order.