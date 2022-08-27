10 YEARS AGO

August 27, 2012 — WASHINGTON — The State Department gave a crucial green light Friday to a proposed 1,711-mile pipeline that would carry heavy oil from oil sands in Canada across the Great Plains to terminals in Oklahoma and the Gulf Coast. The project, the longest oil pipeline outside of Russia and China, has become a symbol in a growing fight that pits energy security against environmental risk, a struggle highlighted by last year’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.