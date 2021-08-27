10 YEARS AGO
August 27, 2011 — WASHINGTON — The State Department gave a crucial green light Friday to a proposed 1,711-mile pipeline that would carry heavy oil from oil sands in Canada across the Great Plains to terminals in Oklahoma and the Gulf Coast. The project, the longest oil pipeline outside of Russia and China, has become a symbol in a growing fight that pits energy security against environmental risk, a struggle highlighted by last year’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
By concluding the $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline would have minimal effect on the environment, President Barack Obama would risk alienating environmental activists, who gave him important support in the 2008 election and were already upset by his recent decisions to expand domestic oil drilling and delay clean air rules. Pipeline opponents have protested in front of the White House for a week, resulting in nearly 400 arrests.
25 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Supreme Court on Monday ruled unconstitutional a proposed ballot item aimed at setting aside a portion of the state’s salmon for sport, subsistence and personal-use fishermen. The high court said in its 32-page ruling that Lt. Gov. Fran Ulmer could not include the so-called “FISH initiative” on the November general election ballot.
The initiative pushed by Fairness in Salmon Harvest Inc. sought to reserve up to 5 percent of the annual salmon catch for personal consumption. Led by sportfishing interests, FISH collected more than 20,000 signatures last year to qualify it for the ballot.
50 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1971 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon should bar construction of an oil pipeline through Alaska until the possibility of building one in Canada has been fully explored, Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis., said today. In a letter to Nixon signed by 18 other congressmen, Aspin said the economic arguments in favor of a Canadian line are sufficient to kill the idea of pumping oil from the North Slope of Alaska to the southern port of Valdez.
Aspin said oil now costs 60 cents a barrel more on the East Coast of the United Stales than in California. By building a trans-Canadian line, Aspin said, oil would again become plentiful in Midwest and Eastern markets.
75 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1946 —DENVER Colo., — A proposal to shift the northern end of the present “Sunshine” International air route to Fairbanks, Alaska, from Anchorage came before the Air Route Association yesterday at a meeting.
The Great Falls, Mont., delegation was sponsoring the move for the change. Under the plan the route would go from Edmonton, Canada, to Fairbanks by way of Whitehors, Y. T. roughly paralleling the Alaska Highway. At present it extends from Edmonton to Anchorage, Alaska, via Juneau, Alaska.