10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 2011 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ athletic administration accepted an invitation on Thursday for its hockey program to join the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the 2013-14 season, eventually marking the end of a three-decade membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
“There’s a lot of positives,” UAF athletic director Forrest Karr, during a telephone interview Thursday night, said about the invitation.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Four old Grumman Goose amphibian airplanes owned by the state of Alaska are back on the market. And like their feathered namesake, they are headed for new homes before the snow flies.
The State Department of Public Safety is offering the rare flying boats for sale along with thousands of spare parts. “They’re real expensive to operate and maintain,” said Pete Hjellen, procurement officer with the Department. “You have to be qualified to fly them and we’re running out of qualified pilots.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Against a growing wall of union opposition to President Nixon’s wage-price freeze, the government has opened the door a crack to allow most teachers a pay raise this fall.
“It’s just a matter of equity,” an Office of Emergency Preparedness spokesman said Wednesday in explaining the new interpretation.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 1946 — WASHINGTON — The Alaska seal herd, once on the high road to extinction, now contains 3,386,008 animals.
The annual census was taken Aug. 10, and the results announced Saturday by secretary of the Interior J. A. Krug. This represents an increase of 7.31 percent over the 1945 census of 3,155,268.