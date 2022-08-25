Aug. 25, 2012 — SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Jobs, the mind behind the iPhone, iPad and other devices that turned Apple Inc. into one of the world’s most powerful companies, resigned as CEO on Wednesday, saying he can no longer handle the job but will continue to play a role in leading the company.
The move appears to be the result of an unspecified medical condition for which he took an indefinite leave from his post in January. Apple’s chief operating officer, Tim Cook, has been named CEO.
Aug. 25, 1997 — Local Republican candidates for the Legislature faced off in a debate Saturday, fielding questions about party loyalty and the budget deficit. Party organizers hoped the forum would provide “a good feel” for how candidates would perform in Juneau.
Republican candidates for two west Fairbanks districts — House Seat 30 and Senate Seat O — participated in the three-hour session in the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel.
Aug. 25, 1972 — The General Service Administration’s top buildings man today conceded to Postmaster Helen Bell, who wants to keep the Post Office lobby downtown closed after 8:30 p.m. daily and all day Sundays.
He is Arthur Samson, commissioner of public buildings services for GSA. However, Samson, here to survey need for a new federal building, said Fairbanks does have a need for a new building.
Aug. 25, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from August 26, 1947 — The Russian and Yugoslav press charged the United States with conducting a planned campaign against Yugoslavia today as search parties renewed the hunt for two missing American airmen lost in the second of two Army transports downed by Marshal Tito’s fighters.
The Moscow radio declared the United States was “attempting to put pressure on Yugoslavia” by a display of military might, including the Mediterranean cruise of the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt. The broadcast, heard in London, said the incident over the two transports and the ensuing United States ultimatum had been “inflated” by “sensation-mongers and mischief makers.”