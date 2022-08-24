Aug. 24, 2012 — MINERAL, Va. — Tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada were jolted Tuesday by the strongest earthquake to strike the East Coast since World War II. Three weeks before the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11, office workers poured out of New York skyscrapers and the Pentagon, relieved it was nothing more sinister than an act of nature.
There were no known deaths or serious injuries, but cracks appeared in the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral, which had three capstones break off its tower. Windows shattered and grocery stores were wrecked in Virginia, where the quake was centered. The White House and Capitol were evacuated.
Aug. 24, 1997 —ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Federation of Natives wants Congress to give Native villages in the state some broad self-governing powers, including writing laws regulating alcohol and the authority to enforce them through expanded tribal courts.
AFN President Julie Kitka said that’s just the first of many proposals the organization is pushing in efforts to fight long-term problems with health, education, unemployment and family disruptions caused by drug and alcohol abuse.
Aug. 24, 1972 — A cloudburst dumped a large amount of rain on downtown Fairbanks Monday night, causing a number of streets and basements to flood. The National Weather Service said the city received .32 inch of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. today.
Basements of several downtown businesses also were flooded when storm drains could not handle the excessive runoff. Hardest-hit were the lower level of the Tiki Cove Restaurant and the basement of the Co-Op Drugstore, both of which had 4-6 inches of water.
Aug. 24, 1947 — NEW YORK — The Soviet Ukraine tonight filed a formal complaint against Greece with the United Nations Security Council, charging that the Greeks were attempting to provoke war with neighboring Albania.
Foreign Minister Dmitri Manuilsky, contending that the “irresponsible policy” of the Greek government endangered peace and security in the Balkans, called upon the council to act “without delay to eliminate this threat to peace.”