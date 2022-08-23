10 YEARS AGO

August 23, 2012 — In July, the United States Postal Service targeted 36 offices in Alaska for possible closure. On Monday, 25 of those offices were removed from the list. The offices all have one thing in common: None of them are on the Alaska road system. While an official list of the spared post offices has not been released, offices considered offroad include those in Lake Minchumina, Beaver and Betties.