10 YEARS AGO
August 23, 2011 — In July, tHe United States Postal Service targeted 36 offices in Alaska for possible closure. On Monday, 25 of those offices were removed from the list. The offices all have one thing in common: none of them are on the Alaska road system. While an official list of the spared post offices has not been released, offices considered offroad include those in Lake Minchumina, Beaver and Betties.
The 11 post offices still under consideration for closure include the offices at Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Minto and Clear. According to Diane Horbuchuk, district manager for the Alaska USPS, the review of the remaining post offices should be concluded by the end of the week.
25 YEARS AGO
August 23, 1996 — NEW YORK — After a prolonged, confounding search of the ocean floor, investigators have Finally found scientific evidence that an explosive device was detonated inside the passenger cabin of Trans World Airlines Flight 800, senior federal officials said Thursday.
Chemists at the FBI crime laboratory in Washington have found traces of PETN, a chemical in plastic explosives, on a piece of wreckage retrieved from the jet’s passenger cabin between Rows 17 and 27, according to three senior officials deeply involved in the investigation. They spoke on the condition of anonymity.
50 YEARS AGO
August 23, 1971 — Construction totaling More than $18 million is now under way on the University of Alaska campus here, and the figure is expected to rise above $21 million over the next 30 days.
An eight-story general classroom building costing some $5.25 million is about 75 percent complete and expected to be ready for occupancy in the latter part of the year.
75 YEARS AGO
August 23, 1946 — SAN FRANCISCO — The Waterfront Employers Association, in the face of a threatened coastwise strike, told Pacific longshoremen today that a wage review might be in order but that other demands were unacceptable. The Association stand was set forth in a letter to Harry Bridges, leader of the CIO International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union.
“September Strike Inevitable”
Bridges has been empowered to call a coastwise strike unless a contract is reached by October 1. “It looks like a strike on September 30 is inevitable,” a union spokesman said.