10 YEARS AGO
August 22, 2011 — The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge released its latest draft of its Comprehensive Conservation Plan and Environmental Impact Statement, that outlines long-term management of the refuge.
The current plan is more than 20 years old. The new drafts include new scientific information and changes in laws, policies and refuge conditions that have changed since the 1988 original plan, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release.
25 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1996 — TWO RIVERS — Residents aired a hodge-podge of concerns about the borough’s so-called “master plan” for nearly 6,000 acres in Two Rivers during an open house here Wednesday night.
It was the public’s first opportunity to sit down with land managers and learn more about the concept of a new residential development along Chena Hot Springs Road.FPE Roen, on a $110,000 contract with the borough, will take the wide-ranging comments and incorporate them into three more concrete plans by late September, when another public meeting will be held.
50 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1971 — the news-miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from august 23, 1971 — bethel — The more than 15,000 residents of the Kuskokwim-lower Yukon Delta are faced with the prospect of sky rocketing freight rates if something is not done soon to stop the continued erosion of the Bethel water front, George Ilohman, chairman of the State House of Representatives Finance Committee, reported Friday.
Due to heavy rain at the headwaters of the Kuskokwim River which flows along the more than two miles of waterfront in Bethel’s downtown district, the sea wall is being rapidly destroyed by unusually high waters.
75 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1946 — The biggest single commercial contract in Alaska aviation today was granted to Wien-Alaska Airlines.
Effective one week from today, the Fairbanks flying company will supplant Squadron Five of the Naval Air Transport Service on the daily cargo flights to Point Barrow, exploration headquarters of Naval Petroleum Reserve No. 4.