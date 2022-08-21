10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 2012 — Thomas Gilligan, 18, did not have the most pleasant wake-up call Saturday morning. He was awoken by a black bear, which partially dragged him out of his tent in the Angel Rocks area.
Gilligan suffered scratches on his back, but no serious injuries. “I was sleeping, and I heard it, but I thought it was my friends messing around,” he said.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Ending a political battle Democrats had played to their advantage for months, President Clinton signed legislation Tuesday raising the minimum wage by 90 cents an hour over the next year, saying the measure would give 10 million workers “a chance to raise stronger families and build better futures.”
The increase will raise the minimum wage to $5.15 an hour, from $4.25, in two steps, the first being an increase of 50 cents an hour in paychecks effective Oct. 1, a month before Election Day.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1972 — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — At a time when Japanese-American relations are touchy, President Nixon and Emperor Hirohito have agreed to a historic September meeting in Alaska.
Although Japan’s reigning monarch is largely restricted to making no more than suggestions to government leaders on policy questions, the time of the Nixon-Hirohito session was considered particularly significant in view of recent events that have raised major questions about the future of diplomatic and economic ties between the enemies of 30 year ago.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1947 — With the engaging of two engineers, each renowned in his own field, the Fairbanks City Council yesterday afternoon took important steps toward making the proposed utilities program a reality. Voters authorized the proposed program with a bond issue voted earlier this year.
G.W. Rathjens, of Boston, Massachusetts, who is well known locally, having been engineer for the United States Smelting, Refining and Mining Company, this week accepted an offer as consulting engineer for the city.
As such, he will have complete charge of the program which calls for the providing of electricity, heat, light, water and telephone service to the city of Fairbanks.