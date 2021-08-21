10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 2011 — Thomas Gilligan, 18, did not have the most pleasant wake-up call Saturday morning. He was awoken by a black bear, which partially dragged him out of his tent in the Angel Rocks area.
Gilligan suffered scratches on his back, but no serious injuries. “I was sleeping, and I heard it, but I thought it was my friends messing around,” he said.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1996 — WASHINGTON — Ending a political battle Democrats had played to their advantage for months, President Clinton signed legislation Tuesday raising the minimum wage by 90 cents an hour over the next year, saying the measure would give 10 million workers “a chance to raise stronger families and build better futures.”
The increase will raise the minimum wage to $5.15 an hour, from $4.25, in two steps, the first being an increase of 50 cents an hour in paychecks effective Oct. 1, a month before Election Day.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1971 — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — At a time when Japanese-American relations are touchy, President Nixon and Emperor Hirohito have agreed to a historic September meeting in Alaska.
Although Japan’s reigning monarch is largely restricted to making no more than suggestions to government leaders on policy questions, the time of the Nixon-Hirohito session was considered particularly significant in view of recent events that have raised major questions about the future of diplomatic and economic ties between the enemies of 30 year ago.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Alaskans rang the national cash register with almost $20,000,000 in Federal taxes in the last fiscal year. This was almost $5,000,000 more than taxpayers of the Territory shelled out to Uncle Sam’s Bureau of International Revenue in the year ending June 30, 1945.
The exact figures, announced today by Internal Revenue officials, were:
For 1945-46: $19,862,708.80.
For 1944-45: $15,187,544.11.