10 YEARS AGO
August 20, 2011 — The popular Angel Rocks trailhead in the Chena River State Recreation Area has been cleaned up enough to accommodate visitors, but there remains much work to be done to get it back to its previous condition after serious vandalism nearly a week ago.
Vandals on Monday tore up and burned a kiosk, ripped windows out of an outhouse, cut trees, spread toilet paper, threw picnic tables in the river and shot a metal fee collection box with a shotgun.
25 YEARS AGO
August 20, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — It’s the kind of story that would make even the Energizer bunny slow down and take notice.
An emergency radio beacon that had rescue crews scratching their heads for a week was finally tracked down Friday to a transmitter stuck deep in a crevasse on a glacier in the Alaska Range for more than three years. The battery in the device was 13 years old.
50 YEARS AGO
August 20, 1971 — Billy H. Townsend of Fairbanks is hopeful and ecstatic. Townsend works for M.& E Mining Co. which has been seeking antimony at a diggings in the Forty Mile area.
However, Townsend gleefully announced last week, it appears they have stumbled into a considerable deposit of silver.
75 YEARS AGO
August 20, 1946 — HAINES — The first commercial bus from interior Alaska arrived here Saturday night, with its passengers feted at a turnkey dinner by the village’s 350 inhabitants.
But the townspeople’s jubilation was dampened today by Canadian customs agents’ announcement that their government had instructed them to prohibit passage of commercial freight between here and interior Alaska. A section of the Haines Cutoff Highway traverses Canada. The road was built by the U. S. Army.