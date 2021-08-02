10 YEARS AGO
August 2, 2011 — State regulators have revived plans to let Golden Valley Electric Association restart a long-dormant coal-fired power plant in Healy.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation recently filed the draft permit. If it clears public and federal reviews and draws no major legal challenges, the utility could hold final permits by Thanksgiving.
25 YEARS AGO
August 2, 1996 — The three local mayors say borough residents should decide during this fall’s municipal election whether to limit the hours bars can serve alcohol.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Jim Sampson, Fairbanks City Mayor Jim Hayes and North Pole Mayor Lute Cunningham have proposed a ballot measure for the Oct. 8 election that would require area bars to close their doors at 2 a.m. during weekdays and 3:30 a.m. weekend nights. It would also mandate that bars could not open until IO a.m. each day.
50 YEARS AGO
August 2, 1971 — SPACE CENTER, Houston — Two Apollo 15 astronauts blasted off from the moon today after three days of historic exploration and successfully caught up with their orbiting command ship.
A television camera gave earthlings their first look at a launching from the moon as the Falcon of David R. Scott and James B. Irwin vaulted off the moon's surface toward a safe orbit.
75 YEARS AGO
August 2, 1946 — OAK RIDGE, Tenn., — The first peacetime products of the atom bomb project were handed over today to research institutions for the study of cancer and other problems of mankind.
Declaring the step opens "new horizons of medical and biological research," the Army's Manhattan Engineer District—makers of the atom bomb—said the first products consigned were five "pea-sized" units of radioactive carbon, caled Carbon 14.