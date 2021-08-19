10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 2011 — Winter is coming, and for rural Alaska communities that means making sure there’s enough fuel. Bush communities also have to contend with high fuel costs and expensive and limited means of fuel transportation. That’s where the Fuel Watch program comes in.
Established three years ago by the Alaska Division of Community and Regional Affairs, the Fuel Watch program was designed to assist rural villages and other entities in overcoming the obstacles inherent in keeping a Bush community warm in the winter.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1996 — JUNEAU — The biggest prize in Juneau’s Golden North Salmon Derby is going to one of the smallest fish.
Maggie Hall reeled in a seven-pound two-ounce silver — and a $100,000 cash prize — on Friday morning.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1971 — JUNEAU — During construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline project, Alaska will gain as many miles of new highway as have been built since statehood.
This impact, on a state that describes its highway system as “about a quarter of a century behind those of other states,” is noted in Alaska’s official comments on the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline, submitted recently to the U.S. Interior Department.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1946 — TRIESTE — An American Army transport flying near the Yugoslav border radioed today that it was under fire from anti-aircraft guns, leading to speculation that Marshal Tito’s forces again had attacked a U.S. plane accused of infringing upon his territory.
The transport tonight was hours overdue on its flight from Vienna to Udine with a crew of three officers and two enlisted men.