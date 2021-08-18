10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Federal scientists will head to a remote Alaska coastal village next week to attach satellite radio-tags to walruses that have again begun gathering on shore, far from their traditional summer habitat on sea ice.
U.S. Geological Survey scientists and villagers from Point Lay will try to attach 35 of the tags as part of a study on how walruses respond to reduced sea ice.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1996 — While more motorists than ever are driving the Dalton Highway, the expected development of new roadside services to accommodate them in remote and unfamiliar country is at a standstill.
Traffic on the road jumped between 35 to 45 percent in the first year the highway was officially opened in 1995, but no new restaurants, gas stations, hotels or convenience stores have opened along the 414 miles of gravel road.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1971 — Commissioner of Highways Bruce Campbell gave a progress report of interior Alaska and northern highways yesterday at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Campbell spoke of the roads branching outward from Fairbanks, as well as the Fairbanks-Nome road in northwestern Alaska, and also of a highway to the North Slope.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Aug. 17, 1946 — Declaring that the CAB decision in the trans-Pacific case is “in no way adequate to the aviation needs of Alaska in general and the Interior in particular,” the Climber of Commerce today passed two resolutions calling for improvement of the service planned. One is to be sent to government officials and Chambers of Commerce throughout the Territory and in cities Outside which are concerned. The other, to be presented by Chamber President G. A. Gustafson and Aviation Chairman Alvin Polet to the City Council, calls for taking “such steps as are necessary to correct the deficiencies.”
The brevity of the original Chamber resolution was explained by Polet, Norman C. Stines and Stanley Tatum as the result of the committee’s feeling that the Chamber should not attempt to engineer the route, but should enter its request, leaving it to the board to plan the necessary service. In addition, it was felt that the City of Fairbanks, as a party to the hearing with the right to file a protest, should submit the specific data on deficiencies in the planned route.