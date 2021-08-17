10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 2011 — Vandals trashed the Angel Rocks trailhead in the Chena River State Recreation Area sometime early Monday morning to the tune of $50,000.
The unknown suspects ripped out signs, burned an interpretive kiosk, broke the windows in the outhouse, tore the back wall off the outhouse and threw picnic tables in the river at the trailhead at 49.5 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, east of Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1996 — PALMER — They’re on the lookout for hot potatoes in the Matanuska Valley after vandals made off with more than 300 pounds of spuds from a local field.
“Someone wanted those potatoes pretty bad, you bet your boots,” said Mary Boyd who has worked the past 31 years at the University of Alaska experimental farm, which reported the loss.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1971 — JUNEAU — The state says it feels the impact of the trans-Alaska pipeline on wildlife will be negligible, but it insists that it approved proposed plans for oil pollution cleanup before a pipeline permit is issued.
The state’s position is contained in a 192-page document entitled “Comments on the Proposed Trans-Alaska pipeline,” filed recently with the U.S. Interior Department.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1946 — ANCHORAGE — Concluding a four-day inspection tour of Alaska, House Military Committee members expressed the opinion yesterday the United States vast northern territory must be adequately and quickly armed to repel any possible invader.
“There must never be a Pearl Harbor attack from the north,” acting chairman John Sheridan Democrat of Pennsylvania, told reporters who accompanied the committee in its Alaskan tour.