August 16, 2012 — Packages filled with an unknown white powder arrived through the mail at the offices of Sen. Mark Begich, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Don Young on Tuesday, leading to the evacuation of the Federal Building in Fairbanks and heightened security at congressional offices in Anchorage.
The packages, however, were determined by Tuesday evening to be harmless. Eric Gonzalez, the Alaska spokesman for the FBI, said that while they were “poorly packaged,” the bundles weren’t meant to be threatening.
August 16, 1997 — SAN DIEGO — Bob Dole charges from the Republican convention into an 81-day scramble for votes, scorching President Clinton’s administration as a corps of elitists “who never grew up, never did anything real.” Dole’s first stops: four states carried by Clinton four years ago.
After a send-off rally, the march across the electoral map begins in the traditionally Republican Rocky Mountain West with a rally for Dole and running mate Jack Kemp in Denver. Then, on to Springfield, 111., and Kemp’s hometown of Buffalo, N Y., on Saturday, and Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sunday.
August 16, 1972 — JUNEAU — Construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline would be a “kind of surgery,” involving a minimum of pain, a small scar and longterm benefits, says the state in the newest report on the effects of pipeline.
Pipeline construction would provide 8,500 jobs, with the greatest direct economic impact in Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Valdez, but state unemployment probably would continue to be high, says the report.
August 16, 1947 —WASHINGTON — The government is releasing 18,640,000 acres of public land in Alaska for private development under Federal Mining and Leasing Laws, the Interior Department announced today.
The action, the department said, is being announced also in Alaska by Secretary of Interior J. A. Krug, who is making his first official visit to the Territory. A statement by Krug released here said: “I am particularly glad to announce the restoration of these areas to public use because it affords complete refutation of the charge that the federal government is seeking to prevent the development of Alaska by private enterprise. The restoration of these large areas to the public domain status, coupled with the program for the release of more than 18,000,000 acres of land along the Alaska Highway for private development clearly shows the trend of government policy with respect to home rule in Alaska.”