One hundred miles to the north, another blaze east of Circle Hot Springs had grown to almost 25,000 acres, and a fire line was being built away from its leading edge to slow its spread if needed.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1998 — A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration does not have the authority to regulate cigarettes or smokeless tobacco. The ruling was a setback to anti-smoking groups, state attorneys general and members of Congress who saw federal regulation as the most potent weapon to reform the cigarette industry and control how it marketed cigarettes to teen-agers.
In the 2-1 decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., overturned a federal district judge’s ruling of last year that upheld FDA regulation of tobacco, a step that would allow government officials to control cigarette nicotine levels.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1973 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon takes his defense in the Watergate case to the American people tonight with a television address about the scandal that has marred his presidency. The chief executive left his Camp David retreat for the helicopter flight to Washington at 11:10 a.m., after working on the final version of the 4 p.m. ADT speech and on a more detailed written statement to be released at the same time.
The speech and statement comprise Nixon’s first ‘comprehensive response since May 22 to the stream of allegations flowing from what ranks as one of the greatest political scandals in the nation’s history. Confronted by opinion polls showing public confidence in his administration and him personally at all time lows, the President will seek in the television address to rally public support for his second term foreign and domestic goals.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1948 — WASHINGTON — A White House fact-finding board reported today that the prospects of settling the general west coast maritime dispute “seem slim indeed” by the settlement prospects are good for the east coast and Alaska.
Of Alaska prospects, it said negotiations are continuing and the hiring hall issue is being treated similarly to the east coast negotiations.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1923 — WASHINGTON, Aug. 16.— With eighty-four men already arrested at Savannah under the conspiracy section of the Prohibition Enforcement act, Department of Justice officials said they believed they finally had rounded up one of the largest, if not the largest, bootleg forces in the United States. Other important arrests are forecast. It is stated that indictments will be sought under the Volstead act and also under the Customs laws.