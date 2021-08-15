10 YEARS AGO
August 15, 2011 — Alaska Fish and Wildlife Troopers in Delta Junction have been busy since sheep and caribou hunting seasons opened in game management unit 20D on Wednesday.
Troopers cited a half dozen hunters for either illegally shooting caribou or illegally driving their vehicles into the Delta Controlled Use Area, which is closed to motorized vehicles.
25 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1996 — ANCHORAGE— The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that it plans to require wastewater permits for small-scale placer miners and to intensify its watch over those who want to start new mining operations on certain federal lands and rivers.
Under current rules, users of suction dredges with nozzles greater than four inches in diameter need general permits, but those with smaller equipment don’t.
50 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from August 16, 1971 — The Matanuska-Susitna Borough office is operating on a 24-hour-a-day basis and emergency relief stations have been set up to aid Matanuska Valley residents in cleaning up from last week’s flooding.
At Butte, among the hardest hit areas, clothing and other supplies were being distributed to residents over the weekend.
75 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1946 — The Army’s big B-29s will no longer fly directly over the city of Fairbanks, but the change has forced Weeks Field to seek a new area for student practice flying. Airport Manager Al Dorsh announced today.
The B-29s taking off from Ladd Field will now veer to the left of Weeks Field instead of to the right over the city, Dorsh said. The new route, established by order of Col. Louis M. Merrick, Ladd Field commander, after flights over the city were criticized, crosses what has been the student practice area.