10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 2011 — The re-introduction of wood bison in Alaska has been delayed for at least another year, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is paying for it.
The federal agency recently forked over $200,000 to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to maintain a captive herd of more than 100 wood bison for another year at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Girdwood south of Anchorage.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Workers have found what appears to be the source of a minor leak at a check valve on the trans-Alaska Pipeline, according to Jennifer Rhys of the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.
Half a dozen workers pumped the water from a vault at Check Valve 29A near Atigun Pass and found crude oil weeping from around a screw Tuesday, Rhys said. The screw was on a valve in a bypass line around the main check valve.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1971 — Alaskaland manager Russ Merrifield closed down the Fairbanks Drama Association’s production of Lysistrata a few hours before the show was to open Friday night on the grounds that the play, and the cast’s presentation of it, constituted a violation of Fairbanks statutes. Merrifield wouldn’t say which statutes he felt were violated. “The only thing I’ll say is I watched the dress rehearsal Thursday night and, with regards to the city, I felt it was in bad taste,” Merrifield stated.
He said he had contacted city manager Wally Droi and recommended that the play not be allowed to be shown. Droz agreed and Merrifield notified the director of the play, Hap Ryder of the decision. “We never thought about it as anything but art,” Ryder stated after the show had been canceled for him, “dealing, as it does, with Women’s Lib, a protracted war, and other current issues.”
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1946 — Without formal pause, the nation joyfully yet prayerfully observed the first anniversary today of victory in World War II.
One year to the day after he proclaimed Japan’s unconditional surrender, President Truman asked Americans to dedicate this first “Victory Day” to prayer and high resolve that: “The cause of justice, freedom, peace and international goodwill should be advanced with undiminished and unremitting efforts, inspired by the valor of our heroes of the armed services.”