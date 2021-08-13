10 YEARS AGO
August 13, 2011 — For nearly four decades, Jim Madonna has sold metal detectors, pans, sluice boxes, picks and just about anything else a serious prospector or weekend hobbyist would need to find gold in the Alaska wilderness, but lately his little store on College Road has been busier than ever.
Jittery, uncertain markets have fueled the latest surge in demand for precious metals, sparking a resurgence of interest in gold as prices top out at $1,800 per ounce.
25 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1996 — By a 5-1 vote, the Fairbanks City Council approved the Municipal Utilities System sale Monday night, sending the matter to the voters for ratification.
The decision comes after weeks of hearings on the sale. The nearly unanimous council spent VA hours explaining why the city should place the question on the Oct. 8 city ballot.
50 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1971 — PALMER — The State Highways Department reports it has reopened the Glenn Highway, the only road link between Anchorage and Fairbanks, for the first time since flooding forced its closure Monday night. Meanwhile, state officials said damage from the floods has been estimated at more than $3.5 million.
Jade Spake of Anchorage, district engineer for the highways department, said the Glenn Highway north of Palmer was opened to all traffic early today. The department had predicted it would not be opened until Saturday.
75 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1946 — “When I think you people in Alaska want a blueprint or a diagram handed to you from Washington, then I’ll sell my stock in democracy,” Secretary J. A. Krug told and enthusiastic banquet audience at the Rendezvous last night.
He believes that what Alaskans want from Washington is answers and not orders or charity, and he plans to make it the job of his Interior Department to get those answers, the Secretary said.