10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 2011 — KODIAK — According to the 2011 Alaska Rental Survey published by the state in the August issue of Alaska Economic Trends, Kodiak has the highest apartment rental prices in Alaska, while Fairbanks tops the list for single-family homes.
Rents in the state are high in general, but the median rent for all unit sizes in Kodiak is $1,272 per month, about 11 percent higher than the state average of $1,042. The study says the Kenai Peninsula Borough has the lowest rental rates, at about $800 per month.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1996 — JUNEAU— Juneau residents are seeing more bears than usual around town this summer. A poor berry crop may be one reason officials are getting more reports of bruins than they have for several years, said Matt Robus, a state wildlife biologist.
“It’s been a very active summer for bear calls,” he said. “(But) even though we’ve had a lot of calls, we haven’t had a lot of real problems.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1971 — PALMER — The only highway linking the major Alaskan cities of Anchorage and Fairbanks through 473 miles of isolated countryside may remain severed until at least Saturday, state officials said Wednesday.
Record high waters of three major rivers and countless streams, swollen by more than three inches of rain in the Matanuska and Susitna valleys since last weekend, destroyed two bridges and weakened the foundations of numerous others. The high water damaged more than 100 homes and caused derailment of an Alaska Railroad freight.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1946 — Secretary of the Interior J.A. Krug and his official party of 13 other persons landed at Ladd Field at 12:15 p.m. today to begin a two-day visit to Fairbanks and vicinity.
Arriving from Great Falls, Mont., in a four-engine C-54 of the Air Transport Command, Secretary Krug and his party were greeted at the field by Governor Ernest Gruening, Maj. Gen. H. A. Craig, commander of the Alaskan Department, Mayor A. H. Nordale of Fairbanks, and Col. Louis M. Merrick, Ladd Field commander. Immediately after landing, Secretary Krug accompanied General Craig and Colonel Merrick to inspect the M.P. detachment drawn up on the runway as guard of honor.