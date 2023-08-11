10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 2013 — Alaska’s tribal courts have fought for years to establish themselves in the eyes of the federal and state governments. They’ve made progress with a legacy of lawsuits, but there’s still more work to be done.
The tribal court system was the focus of a three-day Alaska Tribal Court Development Conference held this week in Fairbanks by the Tanana Chiefs Conference that covered everything from the history of the courts to the current issues facing them. Organizer Lisa Jaeger, a government specialist for TCC, said the idea behind the approximately 80 tribal courts in Alaska is that they’re based on important cultural tenants and are better-suited to deal with the issues unique to each community.
25 YEARS AGO
AUG. 11, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Ed and Edith Jilli see plenty of moose in their Rabbit Creek neighborhood. Bears oven wander through occasionally. But Sunday was the first time they encountered llamas on the loose. The couple found two of the big wooly beasts flanking the driveway of their home when they returned from church shortly after noon. The llamas didn’t twitch a muscle as Ed Jilli steered the car between them. “I thought someone had put some statues there,” Edith Jilli said. Ed Jilli was startled.
“Look, I told my wife, this is not native Alaskan wildlife,” he said of the South American mammals that would soon be captured by their owner, Renee Salvucci, with the help of half a dozen neighbors. Before the happy reunion, the unharnessed pair were strangers to many, including the Jillis. Maybe they escaped from the Alaska Zoo a few miles to the north, they said. Ed Jilli called the zoo, which has two llamas and an alpaca, a smaller cousin. Nope, a zoo worker said. No animals missing there.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11 1973 — With meat counters and grocers’ shelves becoming empty in some spots, grocers and distributors say the situation is bad, but due to be worse in coming months.
Joe Franich of Quality Meats said that in the past few weeks his orders have been shorted time and time again. “I used to get 25,000 pounds of meat per week; now I get 9,000.” he said. “That doesn’t go far.”
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1948 — JUNEAU — The Territory of Alaska, which was reported in deep financial distress last fall, now has a clear cash balance of $322,376.07, according to Territorial Treasurer Oscar Olson’s report for the period ending July 31.
That cash balance is the amount in the treasury not included in the various funds earmarked for special purposes. The total balance, divided into 36 separate funds, amounted to $2,514,653.57 less $444,044.45 in outstanding warrants.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1923 — CHICAGO — Two chemical elements hitherto conoid» ched indivisible have been separated by Dr. William O. Harkins, professor of physical chemistry at the University of Chicago, whose experiments in this field are expected to revolutionize the chemical theory of a century.
Dr. Harkins captained how he tried to separate chlorine, the greenish yellow gas used by the Germans when they first introduced chemical warfare. Chlorine has long been considered one of the 90 odd elements, like carbon, oxygen and hydrogen, which have defied all attempts at division. These so-called elements are present in the earth and in the sun.