Aug. 10, 2013 — Fire officials issued a warning Friday for extreme fire danger caused by unseasonably dry and hot conditions in the Interior. “Record heat and dry fuels for much of central and eastern Interior Alaska continues to produce record setting fire spread potential and high resistance to suppression efforts across boreal spruce and tussock tundra fuels,” the warning reads.
August usually brings regular rains that end the fire threat for the year. Instead, the Interior has received only a smattering of rain in recent weeks because of the presence of high pressure over Canada and low pressure over the Bering Sea, which are keeping a strong Chinook in place over the Alaska Range, according to the notice.
AUG. 10, 1998 — ANCHORAGE— Companies that provide goods and services to Alaska’s largest supermarket chain are trying to figure out if the planned buyout of the Carrs chain will rock them gently or slam them with the force of a tsunami. Bob Sundberg is one of those who could see the impact. Sundberg works at Bass & Co., an Anchorage-based food brokerage with 10 employees. Bass keeps the shelves at Carrs stores stocked with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, Seneca apple juice, Rubbermaid storage containers and products from dozens of other companies.
“Carrs is our No. I customer,” said Sundberg, Bass’ vice president for sales. “ It accounts for probably 80 percent of our sales on food items.” Bass isn’t alone in having an uncertain future after the Safeway supermarket chain announced plans Thursday to spend $330 million to swallow Carr Gottstein Foods Co.
Aug. 10 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly ordered construction of a new library at North Pole and the writing of an air pollution control plan last night, and set a busy schedule for its next meeting.
The assembly approved the award of a contract to Tate & Co., for construction of the North Pole Library with $161,000 of work to be done on the basic structure and three additive alternates. Tate’s base bid of $157,220 is lowest of four bidders and the assembly approved addition of $920 for a fireplace, $2,570 for a vinyl wall covering and $1,110 for kitchen equipment.
Aug. 10, 1948 — POINT BARROW — Everything under the sun — which sets for only a few minutes each day — is being checked by some of the United States’ top scientists at this top of the world village.
The experiments are being carried out at the two-story round-roof building that houses the Arctic institute, sponsored by the Office of Naval Research. But the research is not military. For example: one scientist took a casual evening stroll across the marshy tundra and returned with six species of mushroom never before recorded in these latitudes.
Aug. 10, 1923 — MARION, Ohio — Warren Harding rejoined today in the quiet cemetery just over the way from the places of his youth and manhood the dear who had gone before. The iron gates of the stone vault shut softly after he passed within, and he was alone at last with the memories of his triumphs and sorrows. From sea to sea, as the nation stilled its busy life in reverence, there seemed to breathe a message from his countrymen saying. “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”
In life he was President, but in death he was again Warren Harding of Marion, plain, honest, upright American gentleman, and he was entombed with the simple service he wished to be. Only the proud flag of the President, carried by humble friends in Navy uniform, the little squad of soldiers and marines who had watched over the last sleep, flowers heaped mountain high some bearing the names of kings, little groups officials, including his successor, marked the entombment as that of a President.
Mourning friends and neighbors filed reverently past the bier for a last glimpse of their friend. Then, at 1:30 o’clock the line stopped, and simple services were held at the home. Thousands who still lined the sidewalks shifted quickly to points along the line of the funeral procession that led to the cemetery, where the last formal ceremonies were held.