10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 2011 — Golden Heart Utilities has raised water and sewer rates for about 6,500 Fairbanks-area customers after winning approval for a short-term increase from state regulators.
GHU hiked its water rates by 11.8 percent and sewer rates by 15.9 percent, effective Aug. 1. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska approved the interim increases, which will remain in effect until the RCA makes a decision on a permanent rate.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — The Senate Ethics Committee has cleared Sen. Ted Stevens in two complaints filed by his Republican primary challenger, David Cuddy.“You have not provided the committee with any facts or information to provide a reasonable basis for concluding that any violation or improper conduct has occurred,” Victor M.
Baird, staff director and chief counsel for the Senate Select Committee on Ethics, told Cuddy in a letter dated Friday. “No further action is intended by the committee with respect to these matters.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Flood waters spurred by heavy weekend rains have cut off the only road link between Anchorage and Fairbanks and caused flooding to an estimated 50-60 homes in the Palmer area.
Don Lowell, director of the Alaska Disaster Office, said this morning that high waters on the Matanuska River have forced the evacuation of an unknown number of families on the old Glenn Highway between the Matanuska and Knik bridges.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1946 — With 130 kids already signed up for the great Reindeer Bar-B-Q and outing at Harding Lake and smiling skies promised for tomorrow, the Junior Chamber and Carnival Committee jamboree appeared off to a rousing start.
Buses will leave from the front of the Post Office at 12:30 sharp. Children who have signed up will be carried without charge. Adults will be charged the nominal cost of $2.25, by special arrangement with the bus company.