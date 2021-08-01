10 YEARS AGO
August 1, 2011 — Only one of Alaska’s members of Congress came out late Sunday with clear support of the last-minute debt ceiling agreement reached between President Obama and Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate.
Rep. Don Young, will vote in favor of the plan, his spokes woman, Meredith Kenny, said by email shortly after the agreement was announced. She said it resembles one put forward previously by House Speaker John Boehner.
25 YEARS AGO
August 1, 1996 — North Slope oil producers have drilled a well extending more than three miles from shore, continuing the trend of shattering lateral well records as they develop the undersea Niakuk field.
On Tuesday, Shared Services Drilling, a BP Exploration-managed drilling group at Prudhoe Bay, finished sinking a well for field partners ARCO and Exxon with a measured departure—the distance branching away from the drill pad—of 18,098 feet, said BP spokesman Paul Laird.
50 YEARS AGO
August 1, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from August 2, 1971 — Approximately 5,000 visitors and townspeople flocked to the Patty Gym at the University of Alaska last weekend to watch and compete in the 1971 World Eskimo Olympics.
As represented by the six Interwoven rings on the Olympics insignia, the major Alaska tribes of Eskimos, Aleuts, Tsimpshians, Haldas and Athabascans were all participating. In addition, Canadian neighbors, the Inuvik tribe, led in the competition.
75 YEARS AGO
August 1, 1946 — WASHINGTON, — The Civil Aeronautics Board today authorized Northwest Airlines and Pan American Airways to establish new air routes to Alaska, the Orient, and Australia.
Trans-World Air Lines also received an extension to its international route which, in effect, establishes a second United States flag round-the-world service.