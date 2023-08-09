10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 2013 — It may be August, which normally is the wettest month of the summer, but the Alaska fire season still is cooking.
Thanks to a blast of late-summer heat and wind, several fires that were smoldering around the Interior flared up this week and are requiring the attention of firefighters.
“We’ve got our hands full,” Jim Schwarber, a fire information officer for the state Division of Forestry, said on Thursday. “The fire season is continuing, and we’re being challenged because conditions are so dry, and the wind is compounding the seriousness of things.”
Strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph as a result of chinook winds in the central and eastern Alaska Range, combined with high temperatures, low humidity, no precipitation and dry fuels, have fanned fires back to life near Birch Creek, Tok, Delta Junction, Healy and Venetie.
25 YEARS AGO
AUG. 9, 1998 — The Weaver family used to joke about the traffic signal at Airport Way and Cowles Street before the accident.
They humorously referred to it as the “Eternity Light” because of its lengthy delays. That laughter has been washed away by the flow of tears.
“Little did we know,” says Bob Weaver , the family patriarch. His 17-year-old son, John, died at the intersection two years ago during the tail end of a high-speed chase involving police and another motorist. Bob Weaver said he’s finally found the emotional stability to discuss the accident and his displeasure with the city’s handling of the case.
His family filed a lawsuit last week against the motorist, Sean Hill, the city of Fairbanks, its police department and five individual police officers. Among those officers is Dan Welborn, the officer who initially tried to pull Hill over.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9 1973 — The Nixon administration today outlined an eight-point program for mandatory allocation of petroleum products but said it had no immediate plans to implement the proposal.
“We are not now planning to implement a mandatory program at any specific time in the foreseeable future,” said President Nixon’s top energy aide, former Colorado Gov. John A. Love.
“We are attempting to develop the best program, however, in recognition that circumstances in the future may require such a program,” he said.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1948 — WASHINGTON — A 1948 bumper cotton crop of 5,169,000 bales was forecast by the agriculture department today. Such crop would be the seventh largest on record. The top yield was 18,946,000 In 1937.
The 1948 indicated crop is 3,318,000 bales more than last year’s crop and 3,155,000 bales more than the 10 year (1937-46) average.
The indicated yield of 313.5 pounds per acre Is the highest on record—14.6 pounds above the previous record of 208.9 pounds in 1944.
The department said the unusually high yields in prospect are due not only to exceptionally favorable growing conditions, but also to increased use of fertilizer, and a larger proportion of the cotton average being planted in heavy yielding areas.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1923 — Mrs. Harding, still calm and composed, was one of the last to leave the funeral train. She walked slowly beside Secretary Christian.
At 1:12 this afternoon, the body of Warren Harding passed thru the doors of his father’s home and into the pallor to rest there until tomorrow, when it will be moved to the cemetery for commitment.
As the widow walked up the pathway to the Harding home, following the casket, eight cabinet officers formed four on each side, then entered in columns of twos.
Thousands lined the streets awaiting permission to enter and get their last glimpse of the body. At 2 o’clock the doors were opened, and friends and neighbors of the dead commenced to file past in a steady stream. Troops aided m keeping the people moving. They entered by the rear door and passed out of the front door.
Traveling slowly thru long lanes of home folks, the funeral train arrived in Marion at 12:39 this afternoon 2 hours and 38 minutes late. Scarcely had the wheels of the train ceased turning before the bells of the Churches of Marion began tolling, slowly, for the city’s distinguished son. Come home to rest forever among the friends and neighbors he loved best of all. Before the casket had been taken from the train, all those who accompanied the body from Washington stepped upon the platform and entered the waiting autos.