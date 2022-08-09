Aug. 9, 2012 — Janay DeLoach’s Twitter account on Wednesday included congratulations from a United States senator and a famous rapper. The surprise tweets arrived after the 2003 Eielson High School graduate earned a track and field medal in the London Summer Olympics.
DeLoach captured the bronze medal with a third place finish in the women’s long jump on Wednesday at Olympic Stadium. The first time Olympian leaped 22 feet, 7 1/4 inches and just barely made it to the medals podium.
Aug. 9, 1997 — Pete Kelly has a golf putter, Doug Isaacson has a wall of bricks. John Myers has candy and bumper stickers, Dan LaSota has budget books.
Four candidates for borough mayor have spent the last nine days at the Tanana Valley State Fair, doing whatever they think they must to win over voters Oct. 7.
And with the fair’s last day wrapping up today, many of the candidates have put in hours and hours shaking hands, passing out buttons and asking for votes.
Aug. 9, 1972 — The students at Main Junior High School may be attending class at Ft. Wainwright this year if the Fairbanks North Star School Board follows up on a resolution passed last night.
The board voted not to operate Main School until it is put in legal operating condition, and reaffirmed their request to repair the building.
PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — An appeal by Alaska delegates to the Associate Boards of Trade of Central British Columbia convention for closer cooperation between the two areas was backed here yesterday by Governor Ernest Gruening of Alaska.
“Although the political situations in Central B.C. and Alaska are not alike, they are analogous,” he told the 200 persons at the annual dinner of the convention. “We are on the outer edge and have to make our appeals on the grounds of justice and economic soundness. We need more people and that applies to British Columbia and all Alaska.”