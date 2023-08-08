Aug. 8, 2013 — Fairbanks’ biggest, oldest Christmas tree may be coming down. The 70-foot-tall white spruce tree in front of the Farmhouse Visitor Center at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge on College Road is dying and likely will be cut down this fall because of damage caused by spruce bark beetles. The top half of the tree is dead, evidenced by its reddish-brown appearance, and the rest of the tree will be dead by next year, said a state forester who examined the tree and diagnosed it with a bad case of spruce bark beetles.
“This is not a healthy tree,” refuge manager Cathie Harms with the Alaska Departm ent of Fish and Game said on Wednesday as she stood looking up at the big conifer. ADFG, the agency that manages the refuge, has consulted tree experts from the state Division of Forestry and University of Alaska Fairbanks to determine whether part of the tree could be saved before deciding whether to cut down.
Aug. 8, 1998 — SOLDOTNA — The Kenai Peninsula Borough is considering returning Kalifornsky village to tribal control. It was abandoned in 1929 by descendants of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe. The borough would sell the 27- acre village for $1. Little remains of the site on a bluff of Cook Inlet, where houses and gardens once clustered around a small Russian Orthodox church.
The former village sits about a dozen miles south of Kenai. All that is there now—70 years after the last inhabitants packed up and relocated to what then was the village of Kenai—is a well-tended cemetery, some prehistoric house pits and some large trees.
Aug. 8, 1973 — A locally written preliminary proposal for reducing carbon monoxide pollution here will be presented to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly this week. A working draft of the plan was presented to the borough Pollution Control Commission Tuesday and the commission is to continue discussion of it at its regular meeting tonight.
The assembly is to view the local plan draft and consider a resolution in its support at its regular meeting Thursday night.
The unloading of supplies by five navy attack transports at Point Barrow, Alaska, was past the half-way mark today, 13th naval district headquarters reported. Unloading operations have been going on around-the-clock in an effort to land the supplies before masses of ice close the bay for another year. The ships slipped into the bay last week when the ice cap withdrew for a few days as it does each year at this time.
Two LST’s, which are trying to take supplies to Barter Island, about 250 miles from Point Barrow, were stalled in heavy ice and fog today, the Navy said. The ice-breaker Burton Island has been cutting a path for the vessels.
Aug. 8, 1923 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — A swelling tide of honors bore Warren G. Harding back over the road by which he came to the Presidency two crowded year ago. For him the urge of ambition is ended, the compelling call to duty stilled in death. Amidst the tens of thousands of his countrymen grouped along the way he passed, in such state as only the great dead of the Nation may know, and beyond the brief hour of ceremony awaited for him rest eternal on the soil that gave him birth.
Down the wide avenue he was carried today, with marching legions tramping on ahead, to lay him under the Capitol dome for a while era he goes back to his native state, forever. With General Pershing riding ahead the marching thousands of the escort led the way with the steel of bayonets glittering. Soldiers, sailors, marines and citizens, the soldiers still bowed with grief, followed.