10 YEARS AGO

Aug. 8, 2013 — Fairbanks’ biggest, oldest Christmas tree may be coming down. The 70-foot-tall white spruce tree in front of the Farmhouse Visitor Center at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge on College Road is dying and likely will be cut down this fall because of damage caused by spruce bark beetles. The top half of the tree is dead, evidenced by its reddish-brown appearance, and the rest of the tree will be dead by next year, said a state forester who examined the tree and diagnosed it with a bad case of spruce bark beetles.