Aug. 8, 2012 — A judge or grand jury is not needed to force a utility cooperative to give police utility records of suspected pot growers, according to a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opinion reached Tuesday in a case involving Golden Valley Electric Association and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
In late 2010, the DEA served the Fairbanks electricity co-op with a subpoena demanding the power consumption and payment records for three customers. GVEA resisted, citing a policy of protecting customers’ records.
Aug. 8, 1997 — State highway officials will have to spend at least $500,000 to fix flood-damaged Nabesna Road and will have to wait for water to recede before learning the cost of repairing Northway Road.
Heavy rains and flooding about 200 miles southeast of Fairbanks the last two weeks washed out both roads. Much of the repair efforts of state Department of Transportation crews has gone down the drain with more rain.
“We really don’t know where we’re at,” said Ralph Swarthout, DOT maintenance and operations director for the state’s northern region. “There’s a lot of damage.”
Aug. 8, 1972 — A seven-day strike by the Fairbanks Carpenters Union, which affected major construction in Fairbanks and Nome, ended last night when carpenters accepted a new contract.
Union Business Manager Ed Perkowski said the carpenters in both cities would return to work today. The vote was 133-23. The strike was against the Associated General Contractors.
The new contract includes a 12 percent raise for over the next two years and a doubling of the amount of money contributed to the carpenters apprentice and training fund by the AGC.
Aug. 8, 1947 — Visiting congressmen expressed a favorable outlook for Anchorage’s proposed $8,000,000 airport las night at a chamber of commerce banquet.
Typical comments included:
Rep. Leonard W. Hall (R, N.Y.): “I shall return to Washington more prejudiced than ever in favor of the airport bills.”
Rep. Hugh Scott, Jr.: “It pays to have visited areas under consideration and know something of what you’re talking about — even in Congress.”
Rep. Virgil Chapman (D., K.Y.): Airport legislation will be enacted when Congress reconvenes as a “tribute to Delegate Bartlett and a monument to Rep. Evan Howell.” Howell (R., Ill.) authored the legislation.