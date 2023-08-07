10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 2013 — Even though the Alaska Federation of Natives’ convention is months away, the team and the Fairbanks business community are well into preparation for the major event.
Organizers took the stage at the weekly Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday to thank the community for its support of the upcoming event that’s slated for late October.
“It’s extremely welcoming,” said Aurora Lehr, AFN’s special assistant to the president. “There are hundreds of signs in store and people are friendly. There’s just a great sense of community.”
The convention is scheduled to run from Oct. 24 to 26. The Alaska Federation of Natives convention is expected to bring 4,000 to 5,000 visitors to Fairbanks for policy discussions, art performances and a craft fair.
There was a narrow vote difference on the AFN board to bring the convention to Fairbanks, where it was last hosted in 2010.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1998 — California-based Safeway Inc. announced Thursday it will buy Carr-Gottstein Foods, Alaska’s largest retailer, for $330 million in cash and assumed debt.
The two companies said the agreement will pay Carrs stockholders a premium price of $12.50 per share, nearly 60 percent higher than the company’s current market prices.
Carrs stock closed at 7 7/8 on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday. The acquisition was announced after the stock market closed.
In addition to paying $110 million cash for Carrs stock, Safeway will also acquire $220 million of the company’s debt. That debt has made it difficult for Carrs to remodel and expand operations, said Lawrence Hayward, president and chief executive officer of Carr-Gottstein Foods.
In Fairbanks, Carrs in June finished remodeling its North Pole grocery store, purchased last spring from Gavora’s Super Valu. The company earlier announced plans to remodel the Carrs Foodland store on Gaffney Road.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1973 — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Spiro T. Agnew says he is under investigation for possible criminal violations but has done nothing wrong. Newspaper reports today said the investigation involves allegations of bribery, extortion and tax fraud.
Agnew made the disclosure Monday night through his press secretary, J. Marsh Thomson, and declined further comment “other than to say that I am innocent of any wrongdoing, that I have confidence in the criminal justice system of the United States and that I am equally confident my innocence will be affirmed.”
The Wall Street Journal said the allegations against Agnew stem from the award of state contracts during Agnew’s tenure as governor of Maryland in 1967-1968 and from federal contracts in Maryland let since Agnew became vice president in 1969. The federal contracts were let by the General Services Administration, the agency in charge of constructing federal buildings.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1948 — WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress sent the Republican anti-inflation bill to President Truman late today, and made ready to adjourn its special session.
Congressional action was completed when the House accepted Senate changes in an original bill the House passed earlier this week.
The Senate acted a short time earlier by knocking from the House bill a gold reserve provision and compromising on a controversy over bank reserve requirements. Prior to passing the bill, Senate Republicans beat down a Democratic attempt to give the president the price control and rationing authority he has asked for.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1923 — The type that President Harding set in the News-Miner office on July 16th last and which we stated later we would send to the National Museum in Washington, will remain in Fairbanks, for several reasons.
Yesterday we had with us in Our Town a rich New York physician, his wife and son, who are touring Alaska. They came to our screen door behind which we were pounding a typewriter and the Doctor asked: “Is this the office in which President Harding set type?”
We answered that it was, whereupon he asked in reverent voice if his wife, son and himself be allowed to see that type. It was at Avakoff & Brown’s and they went there and saw it.
Come to think about it, there will be plenty of Harding relics in Washington and not enough in Fairbanks.
If the type the dead President set is a shrine at which tourists wish to call, Fairbanks cannot deny them that. The last so-called work President Harding did with his hands was, probably, the setting of those types. He painted part of a roundhouse before that, but thereafter no things of a work nature are recorded as having been performed by him.