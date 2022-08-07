10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 2012 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Planning Commission has unanimously approved a permit for a roughly 19-acre private landfill for construction debris in Salcha.
The landfill, which is slated for property on Canaday Road, was the subject of lengthy public testimony Tuesday that ranged from support to concerns about groundwater and property value.
The application, by Canaday Homestead LLC and Environmental Management Inc., says the site expects to handle about 7,500 tons of non-organic construction and demolition debris.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1997 — Local voters could face a puzzle at the ballot box come Oct. 7 if two separate questions on term limits go forward simultaneously.
In one case, a “yes” vote would mean “no” to term limits for the borough mayor and assembly. But in the other, a “yes” vote would mean “yes” to term limits.
Meanwhile, an attempt by a borough assembly member to eliminate term limits outright — without a vote of the people — would, if passed at the Aug. 14 meeting, be wiped out by voters in October if the yes-yes ballot question passes.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1972 — Reports of a fuel oil leak at Happy Valley camp on the North Slope are greatly exaggerated, said U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, after viewing the site Sunday.
Stevens flew to Happy Valley after Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wisc., wrote to Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton that the fuel leak at the camp threatened damage to populations of arctic char and other fish in the Sagavanirktok River near the camp.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — City health officer Dr. James E. O’Malley gave city residents his assurances today that four recent cases of typhoid were “definitely not waterborne.”
Laboratory studies are being made, he said, to determine their cause.
The four patients confined at Providence Hospital were said by O’Malley to be “progressing nicely.”