10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 2013 — The Department of Transportation says the Illinois Street reconstruction project is on schedule to be completed by Oct. 1.
Crews for HC Contractors are putting the Finishing touches on the new Illinois Street bridge over Noyes Slough, which has kept the street closed or limited to one-way traffic for most of the summer. Once the bridge is in place, contractors will finish paving Illinois Street to College Road and begin replacing the traffic lights at the College Road intersection, DOT public information officer Hannah Blankenship said.
It will be almost another two months before Illinois Street is reopened to two-way traffic, she said.
The power poles along Illinois Street from the Barnette Street bridge to Golden Valley Electrical Association will be taken down later this month, she said.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1998 — WASHINGTON — Seeking a balance between oil development and the environment, the Clinton administration has drawn up a plan for the restricted sale of new oil leases on Alaska’s North Slope.
Details of the lease sale, which will open parts of a vast federal petroleum reserve in northern Alaska to oil drilling, were announced Wednesday by Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt.
Development of the government’s National Petroleum Reserve — an area the size of Indiana — in far northern Alaska has been controversial for years. Conservationists fear oil production will harm ecologically critical wetlands, lagoons and marshes that dot the reserve’s coastal plain and each summer attract millions of migratory birds as well as caribou and polar bears.
But oil executives contend the Fields can be developed and wildlife and its habitat protected at the same time. They also argue that unlike the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge farther to the east, the National Petroleum Reserve was set aside specifically for development 75 years ago.
Just west of the Prudhoe Bay oil fields, the federal reserve was created for the Navy in 1923 to ensure the nation’s access to oil. Estimates on the extent of oil deposits beneath the reserve’s tundra have ranged from 400 million barrels to more than 3 billion barrels.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1973 — WASHINGTON (AP) — Former acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray III testified today that he gave President Nixon a warning last year that should have led him to believe something illegal and improper was going on in the White House.
But Gray said he himself didn’t suspect the full truth about the cover-up of the Watergate wiretapping.
Gray, testifying before the Senate Watergate committee, said he told Nixon by telephone July 6 that men on his staff were trying to wound him mortally by using the FBI and the Central Intelligence Agency to confuse the investigation of the affair.
He said he believed this was enough to tell Nixon something illegal was going on. He said he expected Nixon to ask questions, but none came, Gray said When he heard nothing, he assumed he had been unduly alarmed.
“Didn’t this indicate to you that there was an attempted cover-up emanating from the White House?” asked Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, D-N.M.
“No sir,” Gray said. “I really did not have any suspicions along those lines.”
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1948 — Forty two lots at Salchaket Lake, commonly known as Harding Lake, will be offered for sale at an auction to be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Fairbanks School Auditorium.
George A. Parks, former governor of Alaska, and now acting as a trustee of the Salchaket Townsite for the Department of the Interior, announced this morning that an appraised valuation has been set on each lot and that none will be sold under that valuation.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1923 — ABOARD THE FUNERAL TRAIN — (AP) — In the first light of the gray dawn, where they had waited in dark hours for the coming of the funeral train, more than 20,000 people stood silently with bowed and bared heads at Omaha as the train emerged from the darkened Middle West and sped steadily into the East, the end of the trail.
In the fore ranks of the waifing mourners stood the State officials bearing a beautiful pillow of flowers with but the word “Nebraska” thereon, expressing the State’s sympathy and sorrow. At Council Bluffs, Iowa, 10,000 people waited the train, and along the route, hundreds gathered to watch the passing of the funeral train. As the train passed thru Iowa, every mile of the track was line with the waiting of hundreds, who were there to pay silent tribute to the departed President Harding.