10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 2012 — Getting free food at the fair sounds like a good deal under any circumstances, but visitors to the Kiwanis Agriculture Hall on Saturday got to sample in the name of science.
Participants got a chance to munch on samples of fresh veggies and three salmon dishes Saturday, then provide their feedback about their favorites. The results, organizers hope, will boost local foods as a nutritious option in Alaska schools and homes.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1997 — Wolf trappers claim credit for recent growth seen in the Fortymile Caribou Herd, but they threaten to pull their traps if the state proceeds with a planned wolf sterilization experiment this fall.
“We’re very upset the department [Alaska Fish and Game] wants to go ahead with sterilization. There is no [Fortymile] wolf problem anymore We took care of it,” said fur buyer Joe Mattie, spokesman for the Caribou Calf Protection Program.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1972 — HOUSTON, Alaska — Flames fed by 10 carloads of petroleum products devastated more than one-third of a 100-car freight train Friday after the train collided with an empty tank truck north of Anchorage.
The train probably was traveling almost 50 miles an hour when it struck the truck at the Houston crossing of the Anchorage-Fairbanks Highway about 59 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska Railroad assistant dispatcher Merle Frank said.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1947 — Forty two lots at Salchaket Lake, commonly known as Harding Lake, will be offered for sale at an auction to be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Fairbanks School Auditorium.
George A. Parks, former governor of Alaska, and now acting as a trustee of the Salchaket Townsite for the Department of the Interior, announced this morning that an appraised valuation has been set on each lot and that none will be sold under that valuation.