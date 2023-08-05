10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 2013 — The appeals process for convicted militia leader Schaeffer Cox and others convicted with him will run into early next year, according to a new timetable laid out by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week.
The opening briefs in the appeals are due Nov. 4, with the government’s response due Jan. 3 and an optional reply from Cox and the others due 14 days later. Opening briefs had been due July 29, with the government’s response due Aug. 28.
Cox’s attorney last month asked the 9th Circuit for additional time to prepare transcripts for the appellate court from the lengthy trial held at the lower federal court in Anchorage.
Cox, the leader of the Fairbanks-based Alaska Peacemakers Militia, was sentenced in January to serve 26 years in prison for his conviction of nine felonies, including one conviction on a charge of conspiring to kill public officials.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1998 — An animal rights group’s advertisement in a national newspaper has prompted dozens of Lower 48 residents to call Denali National Park and Preserve to register outrage over the killing of wolves.
The ad by Friends of Animals appeared Monday in USA Today. It shows people in a park shuttle bus watching an adult wolf and three pups cross the Denali Park road.
The headline reads, “The Toklat wolves learn to trust park visitors in June and July. This makes it easier for hunters to shoot them in August.”
The ad says the Toklat pack, with only two remaining adults, is threatened by “virtually unrestricted” hunting and trapping in about half of Denali from Aug. 10 to April 30. The state allows the same just outside the park, the ad notes. Through mid-afternoon Tuesday, Denali National Park officials had fielded 61 calls since the ad appeared.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1973 — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nixon administration disclosed today the federal government has spent about $10 million for security, communications and administrative support at President Nixon’s home-and-office complexes in California and Florida.
A presidential spokesman disclosed the military had spent $9 million at San Clemente and Key Biscayne.
The costs had been secret.
The Secret Service then said it had spent less than $300,000 and the General Services Administration announced its spending had totaled $3.7 million for security and support costs.
A Secret Service spokesman said that his agency spent “less than $300,000 since 1969 of appropriated funds on security equipment” for the homes of the President and his two daughters. Much of the equipment is removable and reusable, the spokesman said.
The Secret Service and military spending totals do not include salaries or related costs. They cover only equipment, installation and similar expenses.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1948 — BERLIN (AP) — High level U.S. and Soviet representatives will meet soon to try to clarify the ground communications blockade of Berlin imposed by Russia against the Western Powers.
This was disclosed yesterday in an exchange of notes as the U.S. Army called off its air freight shuttle to Berlin and withdrew its military police from the Soviet railroad in Berlin.
These developments eased somewhat the East-West tension that has prevailed in the German capital for more than two weeks.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1948 — Dr. Barr and his son, Britton, who have been in and around Fairbanks for the past week seeing all there was to see, leave on tomorrow’s train for McKinley National Park where they will remain until Friday’s train conies along and then board it for Seward and the States.
They report having enjoyed their visit and are planning to spend all of next summer in Alaska. They expect to charter a boat at Seattle or send their own thru the Panama Canal, and idle along the Inside Passage and then come to the Interior while their boat rests at Seward or Anchorage.
Pete Lulich registered at the Hotel Alaska yesterday.
D. V. Curler, upper Chena mining operator, arrived in town yesterday. He is a gust at the Pioneer.