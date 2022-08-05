10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 2012 — LONDON — Almost a medalist in Beijing. Almost perfect, in London. For Jamie Lynn Gray, four years of anguish was washed away Saturday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 2012 — LONDON — Almost a medalist in Beijing. Almost perfect, in London. For Jamie Lynn Gray, four years of anguish was washed away Saturday.
Gray gave the United States its third shooting gold medal of the London Olympics, winning the women’s 50-meter three-position rifle.
Her clinching final shot netted 10.8 points — you can’t do better than 10.9 — and gave the former Alaska Nanooks AllAmerican and NCAA individual champion an Olympic-record total of 691.9,4.4 points better than silver-medalist Ivana Maksimovic, of Serbia.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1997 — The Fairbanks City Council tabled a charter-change proposal Monday intended to give the mayor broader powers, fearing a rival petition drive by a government watchdog group would leave two conflicting propositions on the ballot.
Also, council members, clearly upset at the financial imbroglio that has rocked City Hall for the past week, voted 5-1 to hold a special investigation into the matter.
The call for a charter change comes amid cries to give the city’s mayor more control over personnel.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1972 — The mystery of what killed the 53 caribou in the Alaska Range has been “99 percent” solved, according to findings made Thursday by a scientist from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska campus here.
Dr. Glen Shaw, a man who has considerable background in lightning research, said, “from what I saw out there and from what I’ve seen in the past, I’d say the probability that those caribou were done in by lightning is 99 percent.”
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — The Matanuska Valley’s annual fair, interrupted for five years by the war, will be held August 30-September 1.
Entries for the industrial, agricultural and horticultural displays are expected from Fairbanks, Juneau, Anchorage, Palmer and other surrounding communities. The fair was first held in 1936.