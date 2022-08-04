10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 2012 — HEALY — A sow grizzly bear that rampaged through Healy this week continued to elude biologists the past two days, but all three of the sow’s yearling cubs have been shot and killed near Lignite Road.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 6:22 am
The quartet of bruins cut a swath through Healy the past week, killing livestock and terrorizing residents by trying to break into homes.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1997 — It was the most unique corn dog at the Tanana Valley State Fair.
Kehei, a 6-year-old Finnish Spitz dog, polished off half an ear of corn in less than a minute, part of the stupid pet tricks contest Sunday afternoon.
A crowd circling the Ptarmigan Square Stage at the fairgrounds didn’t diminish the dog’s appetite, as his canine teeth chomped with gusto across the ear of com.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1972 — An ordinance carrying revised rate increases for the Municipal Utilities System (MUS) will come before the city council at their regular meeting Monday night for first reading and setting of a public hearing date.
In a council work session with the Public Utilities Board this morning city officials discussed two revised rate increases and the consequences of actions on the increases.
The council was told unless the rate increase is granted the city will continue in violation of its own ordinance on meeting bond obligations, will not receive franchise tax from MUS and may be in danger of legal action from bond holders.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1947 — General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower, chief of staff of the U.S. Army, landed at Ladd Field shortly after noon today for a two-day inspection of nearby military facilities.
The wartime supreme commander of the Allied military expedition in Europe arrived here in a B-17 from anchorage after a stop at Big Delta.
Aboard the plane with General Eisenhower were Maj. General Alfred M. Gruenther, assistant commandant of the National War College; Maj. Gen. Howard A. Craig, chief of the Alaskan Command; Brig. Gen. Henry B. Syler, Col. H.J. Matchett, Col. J.B. Murphy, Lt. Col. J.H. Michaelis, T/Sgt. John Moaney and the pilots, Captain Paul Shirley and Robert Luebke.