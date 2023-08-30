10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 2013— Alaska’s two U.S. senators continued their push this week to convince the Air Force to keep a squadron of F-16 fighter aircraft at Eielson Air Force Base.
Sen. Mark Begich, in a Friday inter view from Anchorage, said he is “80 per
cent assured that the F-l6s will continue to be placed here at Eielson.”
Begich, a Democrat, said he met recently with Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, the Air Force chief of staff, and came away feeling positive about Eielsons future.
“I feel very good where we are at, that we are moving in the right direction," Begich said regarding the F-l6s. “I think also the chance of us now having some acknowledgment of the need of stationing F-35s in Alaska, in the Fair banks region, has also become stronger because of all of the activity' going on in world.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski submitted comments Friday at the close of the Air Force’s public comment period on the draff environmental impact statement about moving Eielson's F-l6s —the 18th Aggressor Squadron — to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. Murkowski, a Republican, continues
to argue the Air Force should suspend the environmental study process until larger questions about the basing of the nation’s F-35 squadrons is settled.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1998— People planning to drive to the village of Ram part better bring plenty of cash or a checkbook. For those who aren’t regulars to that land, getting there will cost an extra $1,000 a year.
T h a t’s what Les Cobb, owner of a hunting and fishing guide oper ation and a horse
ranch off the El liott Highway, is charging for people to pass through the locked gate he has put across a new trail across his land.
For 15 years Cobb had main tained, at his own expense, the old Eureka/Rampart Pioneer Access Road because the state hasn’t. The road regularly washes out in sev eral areas, and he often pulls unwary drivers from ditches and gul lies. But he’s doing it no more. “The state told me I couldn’t block the road it self, so I decided to cut a go-around road on my property and only maintain that,” he said. “That’s where the gate is now.’’
“Bear in mind this isn’t a short stretch, it’s ll miles, and the cost of maintaining that was killing me.”
Cobb has given free keys to LCR subdivision resi dents, Rampart villagers, and owners of mining claims in the area. All others wanting to use the road must pay $1,000 annually for a key to open the gate.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1973— Alascom today announced that construction is under way on 9 micro-wave relay sites to bring live television and expanded telephone service to Fairbanks.
A spokesman for RCA said the project was estimated to cost $1.5 million and the work was being done by Bechtel Corp. The new link would allow satellite transmission of telephone and television signals from the smaller states to the Bartlett Earth Station at Talkeetna and then to Fairbanks. Up to now such service has only been available through use of the Air Force White Alice communications network from Talkeetna to Fairbanks. The RCA spokesman said the company hopes to have the construction of the relay sites completed in December in time to make broadcast of college football bowl games available to local television stations.
He said the company expects to see some reduction in line costs to the stations through use of the Canadian satellitesystem. Hesaid cost of such transmissions would be about 40 per cent cheaper than in the past.
The spokesman said the cost to the stations would not be reduced by 40 per cent but that there w o u l d be a considerable reduction in the cost to the stations.
He said the new capability of the microwave system would permit 240 circuits for telephone and television service. He said further reductions in costs of transmission are expected when the domestic satellitesof Western Electric and RCA come intouse.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1948— After 33 years of government service during which he has seen all of Alaska — "some of it twice" —Thomas M. Hunt clerk in charge of the U.S. Land Office here is winding up his last day today. Having reached the age of 70, he is retiring under Civil Service at half pay.
His valedictory today was "From now on, I am just going to loaf— and let the rest of the world go by."
He announced that his successors are Mrs. Maude H. Boyle who has been senior clerk at the Land Office here for the past one and a half years. Before that she was assistant post master here.
There are no plans for appointments of a new senior clerk to fill the gap left by Mrs. Boyle.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1923— Governor Scott C. Bone, on his annual trip to the Interior, was that guests of Fairbanks during the interval of his arrival here from Seward Tuesday evening and departure over the Richardson Highway this morning. Governor Bone is accompanied on his present visit, the fourth in offical capacity by Mrs. Bone and daughter, Miss Marguerite Bone. Mrs. Bone has visited Fairbanks on a previous occasion, but Miss Bone is seeing the Westward and the Interior for the first time.
The part, which was conducted over the Alaska Railroad by John C. Gotwal, vice-chairman of the Alaskan Engineering Commission, stopped at Anchorage and Nenana en rout, arriving here at 8:10 Tuesday evening. Yesterday was given to visits to the farming district and nearby creeks, with inspection of the College and the Agricultural Experiment station. Much of the Governor's time during his stay here was devoted to meetings with representative men of the town, and with greeting his many friends here.