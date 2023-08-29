10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 2013— The deadline for applying for federal disaster relief from the spring flooding has been extended to Sept 25. The Fed eral Emergency Management Agency had set a Monday deadline for people to apply.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 7:22 pm
The Sept. 25 deadline applies to regis trations for disaster assistant* through FEMA and for the return of Small Busi ness Administration disaster loan appli cations. People still have until March 25 to submit applications for SBAeco nomic injury loans.
People with flood-related losses can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via smartphone or tablet at m.fema gov. Registration is also available by call ing 800-621-3362, TTY 800-462-7585 or 711/VRS.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1998— Amy Applebaum knew she was dying: Cancer that doctors thought they had removed from her breast had roared back and spread to her liver in the same way the disease had killed her sister.
A bad gene fueled the cancer. So Applebaum turned to an experimental treatment called Herceptin, which attacks cancer at its genetic roots—and 18 months later, the Los Angeles attorney remains healthy and in the court room, her four liver tumors shrunk to mere dots.
In a potentially major advance, government doctors decide Wednesday whether to recom mend that Herceptin be sold to thousands of American women. It marks the first in a wave of treatments that promise the gene-based attack on cancer without chemotherapy’s horrible side effects.
50 YEAR AGO
Aug. 30, 1973— Huston Space agency officials gave Skylab 2 astronauts a go ahead today to continue man's longest space mission.
William C. Schneider, the Skylab director, said Skylab 2 astronauts Aln L. Bean, Dr. Owen K. Garriott and Jack R. Lousma are medically fit to continue their space voyage until at least Sept. 7, the 42nd day.
Skylab 2 is scheduled as a 59 day mission, but medical data on the men is examined each week. Based on these studies, officials decided that it's safe for the mission to proceed.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1948— After 33 years of government service during which he has seen all of Alaska — "some of it twice" — Thomas M. Hunt, clerk in charge of the U.S. Land Office here is winding up his last day today. Having reached the age of 70 he is retiring under Civil Service at half pay. His valedictory today was "From now on, I am just going to loaf—and let the rest of the world go by." He announced that his successor is Mrs. Maude K. Boyle, who has been senior clerk at the Land Office here for the past one and a half years. Before that, she was assistant post master here. There are no plans for appointment of a new senior clerk to fill the gap left by Mrs. Boyle.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1923— Commercial Cable company announced that messages to Cuba are subject to censorship by cabinet authorities until further notice. While the reason has not been given, it is believed this action is caused by the political situation.
Government officials denide that a censorship had been imposed, but said that men had been sent to the cable office to inspect incoming and outgoing messages.