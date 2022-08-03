10 YEARS AGO
10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 2012 — Opponents of a proposed road to Ambler have banded together to voice their opposition and to launch a website dedicated to highlighting their concerns with the project.
The road is part of Gov. Sean Parnell’s Roads to Resources program, which seeks to provide access to areas such as the Ambler mineral district and the Umiat petroleum fields.
The Brooks Range Council opposes the use of state funds to pay for industrial roads for private industry, according to a Wednesday press release. The road to Ambler would be more than 220 miles long and cost the state nearly half a billion dollars.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1997 — Problems within the city’s finance department will cost city taxpayers about $150,000 in lost interest — money that could have helped fix City Hall’s leaking roof or pay the salary of an extra city accountant, city officials say.
While $90,000 of that is simply cash the city could have, but did not earn, officials must find about $60,000 in a tight $17 million budget to replace interest lost when the city spent a $1 million deposit for its utility sale.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1972 — The Fairbanks City Council is scheduled to consider contracts with four local social service organizations to carry out programs as part of the new Department of Health and Social Services in a special meeting tonight.
The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the City Hall Annex. The council met with representatives of the four agencies in a work session this morning to discuss the structure and funding of the contracts. Also present were Glen Wilcox and Don Scott of the Health and Social Services department.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1947 — SEATTLE — The last remaining obstacle to move by two Alaska steamship firms from antiquated piers on the waterfront to Pier 42, one of the most modern shipping terminals, was removed yesterday, J.A. Earley, Seattle Port Commission Secretary, announced.
The Reconstruction Finance Corporation has approved the port’s plan to redeem approximately $2,000,000 of its revenue bonds, he said.
It will save approximately $750,000 in interest over the life of the bonds and permit the Alaska Steamship Co. and the Northland Transportation Co,. to move their quarters.