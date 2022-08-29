Aug. 29, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — In a windowless convention center room more than a thousand miles from polar bears roaming on sea ice, marine mammal biologists gathered last week in Anchorage to work on a recovery plan for the Arctic Ocean’s most famous fauna.
The Interior Department three years ago listed polar bears as threatened because of the alarming rate at which sea ice, their primary habitat, is projected to disappear each summer.
Aug. 29, 1997 — PITTSBURGH — For sale: One winning lottery ticket, slightly used. Price negotiable. After eight years of learning and re-learning the proverb that money can’t buy happiness, Buddy Post hopes to auction off what’s left of the $16.2 million jackpot he won in 1988 and free himself of the albatross of instant wealth.
“Money didn’t change me. It changed people around me that I knew, that I thought cared a little bit about me. But they only cared about the money,” said Post, 58, a former carnival worker and cook who lives in Oil City, about 75 miles north of Pittsburgh.
Aug. 29, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Aug. 30, 1972 — WASHINGTON — A top presidential adviser told Congress today the end or the present 90-day wage-price freeze will likely be followed by a “less severe” program retaining legal “clout.”
Paul W. McCracken, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said organized labor will be included in “rather formal” negotiations before the second phase of President Nixon’s new economic policy is formulated.
Aug. 29, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — Senator Warren G. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, urged W. Stuart Symington, Assistant Secretary of War for air, and General Carl A. Spaatz of the Army Air Forces today to turn over to commercial airlines enough transport planes to provide ample new service to Alaska.
“This service has been advocated by Secretary Krug of the Interior Department and others interested in increasing air service.” Magnuson told a reporter. “The airplanes would in effect be loaned to the companies on a temporary basis and the companies would pay all the expense. The Army does not want to sell these planes but permitting commercial lines to use them would make possible a new fast service to Alaska.”