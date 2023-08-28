10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 2013 — A sheep hunter from Texas was killed in the Alaska Range south of Fairbanks on Friday after a large rock fell on him as he was walking along a creek bottom.
Manuel Rechy, 48, of Laredo, Texas, was on a guided hunt in the area of Red Mountain and Dry Creek, 49 miles east of the Parks Highway near Healy, when the accident occurred, according to Alaska State TYoopers.
The guide who owns the guiding company Rechy was hunting with, Eric Umphenour, of Fairbanks, called the accident “a freak deal.”
“A rock came down the hill and crushed him,” Umphenour said. “It wasn’t a rock slide; it was just one big boulder. It was a freak act of God. It’s like being struck by lightning.”
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1998 — The Alaskan Independence Party has abandoned its gubernatorial candidate and endorsed the Republican Party’s ticket, saying its primary winner is neither viable nor “right for Alaska.”
Sylvia Sullivan, the AIP candidate, disparaged the desertion and vowed to remain in the race.
The AIP’s state committee voted late Wednesday to endorse Republican John Lindauer and running mate Jerry Ward, who won Tuesday’s primary and were on the AIP ticket briefly in 1990. They also declined to name a candidate to the party’s vacant lieutenant governor slot in the November ballot.
‘‘The point is to endorse someone who’s viable,” said AIP chairman Mark Chryson.
‘‘Definitely, Ms. Sullivan is not going to win the election.”
Sullivan won Tuesday’s three-way race for the AIP nomination with 887 of the roughly 100,000 votes cast for all candidates of all parties.
David Harrison, AIP’s candidate for lieutenant governor, withdrew from the race in early August. His name remained on the ballot and drew almost 2,500 votes.
Sullivan, a former paralegal for the state Public Defenders Agency in Valdez, vowed to sue to prevent what she called the “corrosion” of the political process. She believed Harrison illegally withdrew from the race and that the party erred in conspiring against her candidacy.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1973 — While the price per bushel of wheat was steadily increasing over the past few months, the price of a loaf of bread in Fairbanks was stable. Now, while it appears that wheat may be on a slight decline, the price of a loaf of bread at one bakery has finally increased.
And while grocers’ shelves remain bare at the flour section, the grocers say the problem is not due to a shortage by their suppliers, but by the volume buying of customers.
The price of a wholesale loaf of Santa’s bread went up by 5 cents here Monday, although it could have gone up several months ago, according to Santa Bakery Manager Gerald Claus. Because the prices of ingredients, shortening, wheat, eggs and milk, and costs on utilities and freight have increased, the price of bread had to go up, Claus said.
“Wheat used to sell for somewhere around $1.32 a bushel and now it’s somewhere over $5,” Claus said. “A sack of flour used to be $9 and it’s gone up to $15 for one hundred pounds,” he said.
Santa’s Bakery buys flour from Fischers Flour in Seattle, on a four to six month contract.
“Our contract ran out a couple of weeks ago,” Claus said, “and when we got the new prices, we had to compensate.”
Claus said the bakery could have made the increase gradual over the weeks, making more of a profit while there was still some of the former contract flour left, but because they didn’t, the price increase appears more drastic. The price of a pullman loaf now sells to the stores for 57 cents and a loaf of roundtop goes for 55 cents. What happens to that price in stores is up to the store manager, he said.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1948 — Charles Evans Hughes, 86, retired Chief Justice of the United States, died Friday night of a heart ailment. He had been in a coma since late afternoon.
Mr. Hughes’ son, Charles Evans Hughes Jr., and two daughters, Mrs. William T. Gossett of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and Mrs. C.A. Waddell of Riverdale, N.Y., were at his bedside when he died. Death occurred at 9:35 p.m. in an annex of the Wianno Club, to which Mr. Hughes had come on August 5 to convalesce from an illness that had confined him to his Washington home for several months.
The former chief justice, twice governor of New York and secretary of state in the Harding and Coolidge cabinets, had lived in seclusion in Washington since his retirement from the United States Supreme Court July 1, 1941.
Mr. Hughes’ critical illness became only known Friday. The son notified Supreme Court attaches that his father was sinking from “a gradual weakening of the heart.”
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1923 — After six solid months in the hospital, trying to recover from an attack of pneumonia and not doing very well in the recovering business, Frank Lawson, the veteran prospector and miner, is leaving next Tuesday for Seward to connect with the steamer Alaska for a trip to another climate, there to annex health and strength.
Frank has been in the country since the early days and has brought more than one mine to the big-paying stage. He is one of the last of the Old Prospectors, and ha never been used to being ill, and he doesn’t know bow to handle illness, and a change of climate will probably do the work and bring him back again next year as well and strong as ever, to carry on the good.