10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — The price of gold has soared worldwide, and that means another exploration has been launched into remote parts of the Aleutian Islands and Alaska Peninsula.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the remote Unga and Popof islands, as well as a copper deposit near Balboa Bay, will have mining explorations for the first time since the 1980s.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1997 — KENAI — Retirees and other Alaska visitors are canning and freezing sport-caught fish on the Kenai Peninsula to help pay for their vacations, authorities say. But Fish and Wildlife Protection troopers are starting to crack down.
An undercover investigation this summer led to the seizure of six large freezers full of fish last week, along with about 30 cases of canned salmon, according to Sgt. James Cockrell of the Fish and Wildlife Protection Division in Soldotna.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — The ill effects of the West Coast dock strike apparently are not being felt as strongly in Alaska as they are In Hawaii, Jorge Hix, assistant State Labor Commissioner says. His summed up the situation by saying, “We could be in a lot worse shape, and we could be in better shape.”
Hix and officials of three other state agencies were appointed by Gov. William A. Egan to monitor effects of the eight-week-old strike by longshoremen and warehouse workers at California, Oregon and Washington ports.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1947 — FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Army today began a check on weather that forms in Siberia and moves eastward across the North Pacific to North America.
The first of what eventually will be a daily weather patrol on a triangular course from California to Kodiak and on to Anchorage. Alaska, was inaugurated by the Army when a B-29 took off from Suisun Airfield this morning. The round trip will require 24 hours with a stopover at Elmendorf Field near Anchorage.