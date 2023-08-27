10 YEARS AGO
August 27, 2013 — The application period for the borough’s voluntary enhanced wood stove exchange program is scheduled to end this week, and the program’s results are mixed.
The enhanced program offered extra financial incentives for homeowners to replace outdoor hydronic wood boilers and wood stoves in areas of the borough plagued by some of the worst wintertime air pollution.
The enhanced program is a beefed up version of the borough’s existing wood stove exchange program, with bigger incentives targeted at replacing outdoor hydronic heathers in North Pole and the city of Fairbanks, and wood stoves in the Dale Road area.
However, as the program comes to and end, the number of replaced wood stoves is coming up short of its initial goass, said Todd Thompson, the borough’s air quality project supervisor.
Of an estimated 100 dirty wood stoves in the Dale Road area, the enhanced program only got 15 devices swapped out, Thompson said.
25 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1998 — At this point, Tanana fishermen Bill Flirts isn’t going to worry too much about the state cutting one day out of his subsistence fishing schedule.
It’s what might happen next that has Fliris and other subsistence fishermen on the upper Yukon and Tanana rivers sweating it out.
Citing what could be shaping up as one of the weakest runs of Yukon River fall chum salmon in years, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday began reducing fishing time for subsistence fishermen on the Yukon and Tanana.
Fliris, for example, will only be able to fish four days a week in Tanana instead of the usual five.
“That’s not that bad,” said Fliris, who usually fishes all week.
50 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1973 — The Alaska vice president of the company which hopes to run a natural gas line from the North Slope past Fairbanks and to the Alaska coast, will be featured speaker at Tuesday’s noon meeting of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
He is F. Norman Woodruff, who heads Alaska operations for El Paso Natural Gas Company. The topic of Woodruffs talk, according to the chamber, will be the “energy crisis and the Alaska gas pipeline.”
Woodruff is speaking at a time when El Paso is jockeying for the advantage over Canadian Arctic Gas Study Limited and its subsidiary, Alaska Arctic Gas Study Company.
The sprawling Canada/Alaska study groups are made up of some 26 powerful petroleum companies which hope to move North Stope gas by pipeline through Canada, thereby bypassing Alaska communities. El Paso, however, wants to take the gas through Alaska to liquefaction facilities on the coast from where it will be shipped to West Coast communities.
75 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1948 — Curtis (Buzzie) Boettiger, 18, was reported in good condition Thursday at General Hospital where he is under treatment for a mild case of infantile paralysis, the same disease which crippled his grandfather, the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Young Boettiger, who has been working recently as an assistant producer on a radio show, was hospitalized Wednesday night.
“He didn’t seem very sick, but his doctors advised us to take every precaution,” said Mrs. Anna Roosevelt Boettiger, the youth’s nmother.
As a boy, young Boettiger lived in the White House where he and his sister, now Mrs. Anna Seagraves, were known as Buzzie and Sistie. He is the son of Curtis B. Dall, a New York stockbroker, but took the name of his stepfather, John Boettiger, when his mother remarried.
Buzzie’s grandather was stricken with polio in the 1920s and, although he recovered, was crippled and walked with a cane. In his later years, Mr. Roosevelt frequently used an invalid’s chair.
100 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1923 — A special meeting of Fairbanks Lodge No. 1392, Loyal Order of Moose, has been called for Thursday and members will be honored with a visit that evening at 8 o’clock from a representative of the Supreme Lodge at Mooseheart, Illinois, Deputy Supreme Dictator Sigurd Wallstedt.
This will be the first visit of a representative of the Supreme Lodge to Fairbanks.
Mr. Wallstedt, who arrives in Fairbanks from the Coast tonight, resided here for a number of years and has a host of friends in the Interior.
William Gorbracht and Art Loftus left late last week on a prospecting trip to the upper Salchaket district, where the former holds extensive interests. Mr. Gorbracht, whose ground is situated a short distance up the Salchaket from Caribou Creek, the scene of extensive mining this year, makes the trip up the Salchaket, for the purpose of performing annual labor and prospecting, each summer. Mr. Loftus, student in the school of mines of the Alaska College, is on his first visit to the district.
Norvin E. Smith, employed with the Alaska Railroad at Nenana, spent Sunday in Fairbanks, having come up from the railroad town with a speeder. He was a guest at the Pioneer.