10 YEARS AGO
August 22, 2013 — The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has proposed to grant rights of way for North Slope pipelines to two companies that are vying to provide Fairbanks with liquefied natural gas.
Both Spectrum Alaska and Polar LNG, which shares a parent company with Fairbanks Natural Gas, were found “fit, willing and able to construct and operate a pipeline” to their respective proposed LNG processing facilities by the State Pipeline Coordinator’s Office. The pipeline and associated processing facility are integral elements to each company’s plan to supply LNG to the Interior gas trucking project.
The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority is entertaining bids from both companies as well as Golden Valley Electric Association and the municipal Interior Gas Utility to become partners in an LNG processing facility on the North Slope.
The right of way for the Polar LNG pipeline is 3,54 miles and runs from the Seawater Injection Plant feed gas line and terminates at the FNG pad located in Dead horse. The Spectrum
25 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — It ’s been more than a year since Alaska and other states began down the path of welfare reform, replacing the no-questions-asked handout system with one designed to move people onto payrolls.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Knowles rolled out statistics showing a 15 percent drop in the state’s welfare caseload and a $24 million reduction in payments since last July.
But Knowles and other administration officials are quick to admit that more needs to be done, especially as people who have been on welfare for longer periods are pushed into the work place.
Health and Social Service Commissioner Karen Perdue said the state should continue to spend some of the $24 million in savings on child care subsidies, job training and transportation help so that the poor can get to their new jobs.
“We think we’re doing the right thing,” Perdue said at a news conference held at the Federal Express sorting center at the Anchorage International Airport.
50 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1973 — JUNEAU — “Nothing would please me better,” Gov. William A. Egan said today than to have Walter J. Hickel as a re-election opponent next year.
Although neither the governor or former governor’ has announced his political intentions, Egan said he was looking forward to “having a rerun of 1966 in 1974, if I do run.”
Egan, in an intervew, lashed out at Hickel for dealing in “cliches and rhetoric and platitudes” in a speech to Republicans last week in Anchorage.
Hickel had criticized the Egan administration’s policy on development of a statewide transportation system, saying the governor had abandoned goals established when Hickel became governor in 1966. The former interior secretary also took credit for “opening up” Prudhoe Bay for petroleum discoveries.
“I was the man who gave the go-ahead for leasing lands in the north,” said Egan. “His (Hickel’s) statement was totally erroneous.”
Accusing Hickel of “talking fast,” Egan said lands on which oil companies eventually found the Prudhoe Bay oil were leased in July 1965, before Hickel beat Egan in a close election. Egan pointed to a map showing a lease sale of 403,000 acres that netted the state treasury about $6.1 million.
75 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1948 — Individual United States incomes zoomed to a record-shattering total of $190,000,000,000 during 10947, the Department of Commerce said Sunday.
That’s $1,323 for every man, woman and child in the nation — a 9 percent increase over the 1946 per capita average of $1,213.
The rise was universal, the department said, but states in the Northwest farm belt led the parade, pocketing over 20 percent more cash than the previous year.
More than one-third of the nation’s income was in the eastern states, centers of population of production.
100 YEARS AGO
August 22, 1923 — ST. PAUL, Alaska — Officers of the Revenue cutter Bear, which arrived here Saturday, state that Amundsen indicated he planned a new trans polar flight, with belter equipment for the expedition and using Spitsbergen as a base.
Lieutenant Commanders Parker and Eaton, former Navy aviators, were of the opinion that the Wainwright attempt was doomed to failure because the plane, besides not having been thoroly tested, had insufficient facilities and an inadequate personnel.