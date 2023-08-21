10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 2013 — A hiking trail in the White Mountains National Recreation Area north of Fairbanks has been closed after a big grizzly bear accosted a family of berry pickers along the trail last weekend.
The Bureau of Land Management temporarily closed the Table Top Mountain Trail off Nome Creek Road about 45 miles northeast of Fairbanks while it investigates the incident. The three-mile loop trail is a popular hiking and berry-picking destination.
BLM spokesman Craig McCaa said the bear, described as a large grizzly, approached the family of four, which included two small children, several times as they were picking berries near their camp on Saturday night. The father fired several warning shots at the animal with a .44-caliber handgun to scare it away but the bear persisted with its aggressive behavior, McCaa said.
“They pulled camp and hustled down the trail,” he said.
As they were walking down the trail, the family could hear crashing in the brush, McCaa said. The bear then evidently charged the father, who put himself between the bear and his family, McCaa said. The man fired his last two shots at the bear but wasn’t sure if he hit it.
“It was quite dark at that point,” McCaa said.
According to a narrative written by BLM ranger Jonathan Priday, who interviewed the man, the bear “made an unnatural movement into some thick vegetation” after the father shot at it. Priday checked the trail on Sunday but found no sign of the bear, McCaa said.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Voters in the sprawling North Slope Borough will soon participate in the state’s first boroughwide referendum to ban alcohol, a move aimed at adding the hub city of Barrow to the list of Alaska’s dry towns.
Balloting is tentatively planned for Oct. 6 after signature petitions were certified last week.
The petition was being watched by state regulators — who say it’s not clear if borough voters can dictate Barrow city law — as well as by the neighboring Northwest Arctic Borough, where activists opposed to the availability of alcohol in Kotzebue are considering a similar tactic.
North Slope Borough Clerk Bertha Panigeo said Thursday that 1,007 signatures had been collected and 871 were deemed valid. Proponents needed 827 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
A yes vote would impose a boroughwide ban on alcohol possession, importation and sales; a no vote preserves the status quo, Panigeo said.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1973 — The city ordinance recognizing the Joint Crafts Council (JCC) as representative of city employees was passed by the Fairbanks City Council last night, but must pass a motion to reconsider before becoming effective.
Councilman Ken Carson voted for the ordinance after losing a bid to have it brought before the voters for ratification. He then announced he would move to reconsider the ordinance at the next regular council meeting.
The ordinance did not settle the question of whether all city employees would have to join the JCC unions or whether they would be free of the membership requirement. The question is to be settled in future contract talks between the JCC and the city.
The JCC is recognized as representing all city employees not now represented by a collective bargaining unit, with police department employees exempt.
The city manager is directed by the ordinance to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with the JCC.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1948 — President Truman Friday set many a mind at rest by officially deferring married men, farmers, all men with dependents and many others from the 21-month peacetime draft.
The deferments are far more liberal than they were during World War II.
Most of them had been predicted long ago, but they were not official until the President announced them Friday in a 30-page set of regulations that also ordered Selective Service to speed up induction machinery.
This will be accomplished by sending out the all-important classification questionnaires as soon as possible to single, non-father, non-veteran eligibles after men 18 through 25 register at their local boards between August 30 and September 18. (Later, all except 18-year-olds must fill out the questionnaires.)
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1923 — The season for hunting big game is now open. All hunters are requested not to kill their allotment of caribou or moose at this time unless they have cold storage facilities for keeping game.
Last year a quantity of meat spoiled on account of the unusual climatic conditions, and I am sure that after the frost comes there will be plenty of game.
The season for grouse, ptarmigan, ducks and geese does not open until September 1.
All hunters should familiarize themselves with the game laws, and thereby avoid any trouble with the authorities.
James G. Moore
Game Warden