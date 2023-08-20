10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 2013 — A federal judge dismissed a years-long civil lawsuit against the Fairbanks Police Department on Monday.
The case of two former Fairbanks police officers first filed in 2008 is “completely without merit,” District Court Judge Ralph Beistline wrote in his order. “This is an unfortunate case that has cost all involved great expense and heartache. The evidence presented at trial though was clear,” he said.
In the case, former officers Al Hutton and Doug Whorton sought compensation for lost wages they said they were owed for being unfairly disciplined by the city. The two argued they were disciplined for going to the city mayor with complaints about the department, and that such discipline violated their First Amendment rights.
In his order, Beistline said the plaintiffs failed to make their case in a two-week jury trial last spring. The nine-member jury was unable to reach a verdict in favor of the plaintiffs or the city during six days of deliberations.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1998 — Fairbanks Deputy Police Chief James Welch refrained from singing along with disc jockey “Twisted Tony” as a raucous Stone Temple Pilots song tore through the radio station’s air room. That is not to say Fairbanks’ top cop is devoid of pop culture acumen. “No Cherry Poppin’ Daddies on here?” he inquired off the air, referring to one of the neo-swing bands that have burst onto the music scene of late.
“Twisted” Tony Rice’s recent experience with police response to property crime led to the unusual scene Wednesday of a police-staffing discussion between Metallica and Skid Row songs.
Rice moved up from Anchorage this summer to help launch radio station KKED 104.7 “The Edge.” In his first month in town, thieves twice stole items from his truck while it was being serviced, at different places. The front doors were locked but the back hatch didn’t lock, he said. In the second theft — his losses included a CD player and two borrowed mountain bikes — there were a couple of fingerprints apparent on the back latch of the freshly washed vehicle. “Whether they would have been liftable or not, I don’t know,” Rice said. “But I figured an officer could come and check that out.”
He called police and was told no officers would come out unless he had information on a suspect. Rice mentioned the incident to listeners the next day and discovered others were also perturbed by police reaction to property crime. “My phone lines went crazy with calls from people echoing my thoughts,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1973 — With no warning and for no apparent reason, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, has fired his recently hired administrative assistant without even extending the courtesy of a phone call.
Erol A. Stone, who was hired by Young July 1 for the express purpose of organizing the congressman’s confused office affairs, received his “pink slip” last Thursday in the form of a telegram from Young. Young gave no reason for firing Stone from his $20,000-a-year job, saying in the telegram that “after touring the state and meeting with the state committee, I have decided to reorganize the office and let you go.
“Be assured that this decision has not been made with particular regard to your administrative skills,” Young added.
Stone, 31, had left his position as deputy director of the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) for regional operations, to join Young’s staff. He was recommended for the job by an OEO colleague, George Bullock, who formerly was administrative assistant to Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska.
Young’s Washington office was “operating on the edge of chaos” when he was hired, Stone said in an interview today, with five-month-old unanswered mail piled on people’s desks. Stone claimed that despite this confused situation, Young directed him “to put everything else aside,” including reorganization, until after the Alaska pipeline bill had passed in the House. The pipeline bill was passed Aug. 2 — a Thursday. On Friday, Young held a staff meeting to say that Stone would now take over the task of reorganizing the office. According to Stone, Young said: “Erol has my 100 per cent support and backing — he’s in charge of the office.” Young then left immediately for Alaska and a fishing vacation on the Yukon River during the congressional August recess.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1948 — LONDON — The representatives of the Big Three western powers at Moscow were reported authoritatively Thursday night to be seeking an early meeting, possibly for Friday, with Premier Joseph Stalin in an effort to solve what appeared to be an east-west deadlock over Berlin Germany.
Despite seven meetings at the Kremlin — five of them with Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav M. Molotov — the three western envoys were said to be no nearer agreement on details of a settlement with the Soviet Union over the crucial Berlin blockade and currency questions.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1923 — The marriage of C. D. McCauley, gardener of this city, and Mrs. Alma Hathcock of Atlanta, Georgia, who came from her Southern home to become the bride of the local business man, was solemnized at Chitina on Thursday evening, Aug. 16, at l l o’clock, with the Rev. Fred G. Scherer, now pastor of the Cordova Presbyterian Church officiating.
Mr. and Mrs. C. D. McCauley, Mrs. McCauley’s two-year-old son, William, and James, son of Mr. Theodore K. Sterling, brother of McCauley, who accompanied his father Hawley Sterling to Chitina, arrived in Fairbanks on Sunday evening.
The bride, who had never seen the North, left Atlanta fifteen days prior to her arrival in Chitina. She was met at Cordova by the Rev. Scherer, close friend of the groom, and accompanied him to Chitna were the ceremony was performed.