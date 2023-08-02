10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 2013 — The Tanana Valley State Fair will open today under what are forecast to be sunny skies and 80- degree temperatures.
For Jill Falldin, who is in her first year as fair manager, it means one less thing to worry about.
“Oh my God, isn’t this amazing,” Falldin said on Thursday as she scrambled to tie up last-minute loose ends. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The 82nd edition of the state’s oldest fair officially gets under way at noon today for a 10-day run that Falldin hopes will attract a record number of fairgoers.
The weather plays a big part in how many people show up at the fair each year, and this year has seen a record number of days with temperatures of 80 degrees or higher in Fairbanks. Thursday marked the 31st day this summer that the temperature hit 80 or warmer at Fairbanks International Airport, breaking the record of 30 days set in three different years, one of which was 2004.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — His dad has already burned 11-year-old Tim Brown’s clothes to get rid of bad memories—including his T-shirt with a picture of a Rottweiler.
Tim’s mother, Christina Edwards, wants others to know that a family’s own dog can turn vicious against one of their own.
“It was a thrashing. He was whipped around like a shark,” she said.
Tim, who lives with his parents and three brothers in Yakutat, was at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage Friday recovering from a double fracture to his right arm and multiple puncture wounds. He’ll be in a cast for six weeks.
The attack occurred when Edwards and her children were getting ready to go pick salmonberries Wednesday afternoon in Yakutat. They planned to take their Rottweiler, Duke, to alert them in case of bears, she said.
She asked her oldest son, Shane, 13, to get Duke from his dog run behind the house, leash him and put him in their truck.
Tim noticed the chain from the run was wrapped around Duke’s back legs, so he bent down to unwrap them while Shane petted Duke and held the leash. Suddenly, Duke attacked.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1973 — Debate on the Alaska pipeline opened today, with Rep. Don Young, R.-Alaska, calling on his House colleagues to pass the bill and resolve the environmental dilemma that has held up construction of the pipeline.
“Today we have the opportunity to make another great decision affecting Alaska,” Young said, “a decision that will effectively demonstrate Congress’ determination to bring about a solution to the energy problems with which we are now confronted.”
Young and the other proponents of the 789-mile pipeline are confident that some sort of legislation will be passed by the House today, but they are worried that this bill may be amended, causing further construction delays. The committee bill would sweep aside further judicial review, waive environmental requirements and provide for near immediate construction on the line that will run from Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope to the ice-free port of Valdez.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1948 — MOSCOW — Diplomats of the U.S., Britain and France visited the Kremlin tonight, obviously for an interview with Prime Minister Stalin seeking a basis to solve East-West differences. Walter Bedell Smith, U.S. ambassador, entered the Kremlin alone at 8:49 p.m., a minute after the special British envoy, Frank Roberts, had gone through the gates. French Ambassador Yves Chataigneau and a translator went into the seat of the Russian government within three minutes.
Roberts was accompanied by Hugh Lunghi, British Embasy attache, who has translated for high British officials in previous interviews with Stalin. Smith customarily uses Russian translators. The night was bright blue and fairly warm, after several days of extreme cold. Diplomatic developments here have contributed toward easing the tense international situation.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1923 — A market for the government reindeer was the most important issue discussed at the conference of the superintendents of the government school districts in Alaska and U.S. Commissioner of Education Tigert at Anchorage last week, according to C.W. Hawkesworth, superintendent of government schools in this district. Mr. Hawkesworth returned to his headquarters at Juneau yesterday on the steamer Admiral Watson.
Superintendents of government schools attending the conference were Ben Mozee from the Anchorage district, Gean Dupertuis from the Nome district, Earl Forrest from the Kuskokwim district, and Hawkesworth from the southeastern district.
The superintendents from Nome and the Kuskokwim stated that they have more reindeer meat available at the present time than can be shipped.
The U.S. Bureau of Education ship Boxer is quipped to take out a small cargo only. The necessity of refrigerators capable of handling large shipments was pointed out in the discussion as a means of solving the problem.